Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 3, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
1.27 million Singaporean households to get $500 CDC vouchers each from Jan 3
The Government is studying additional measures to support Singaporeans in Budget 2024, said DPM Lawrence Wong, who launched the latest voucher scheme on Jan 3.
Supermarkets offer return vouchers and other promotions for those spending CDC vouchers
As of Jan 3, at least four of the eight participating supermarket chains are offering return vouchers or other deals for those who use a minimum amount of CDC vouchers for each transaction.
People’s Association warns S’poreans against clicking on unofficial links to get CDC vouchers
Japan begins twin probes into rare Tokyo runway collision
Japan Airlines offers free ticket changes, refunds in wake of Haneda collision
Those with flights up to March 31 in 2024 will be eligible for the free booking change or refund.
‘Miracle’ Japan Airlines evacuation: What you should, and should not, do in an emergency
Successful evacuations are not just the product of a well-trained cabin crew but also the actions of passengers who play a key role in minimising safety risks.
Japan quake: Survivors face freezing rain, threat of landslides
Football Association of S'pore council member provisionally suspended for potential breach
This is said to be related to an allegedly leaked document that surfaced after a SEA Games review.
Two men arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs worth over $470,000
One suspect put up a “violent struggle” and had to be subdued when CNB officers arrested him.
The 5 ‘Jewels’ of Mandopop: China’s Joker Xue is the newly minted gem
He joined the echelons of this elite group of entertainers after selling out all three nights of his concerts on Jan 5, 6 and 7 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.