Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 29, 2024

Woodlands Checkpoint expansion work to start in 2025, first phase to be completed by 2032

Land will be reclaimed for the project, which will span 95ha.

MBS gets URA approval to build 587-room fourth tower, down from previous 1,000-room plan

The Ministry of Education also gets the nod to build office and retail development in North Buona Vista Drive.

COE quota for February to April will be 14,707; 2.2% more than previous quarter

LTA brings forward guaranteed deregistrations of motorcycle COEs to boost supply.

7 in 10 young Singaporeans feel it is not necessary to marry, but most still want to: Poll

They are held back by practical concerns, such as wanting to first advance their careers and build a comfortable life.

MAS keeps Singdollar policy unchanged, lowers overall inflation forecast for 2024

Some analysts say it may keep its policy unchanged through most of 2024 amid pressures on core inflation.

16 charged with corruption in relation to advertisement and servicing contracts

They include employees from British Council, Sephora Asia and Moove Media.

7 new charges for money laundering accused who allegedly planned to submit fake marriage cert to MOM

Su Wenqiang, who is originally from China and holds a Cambodian passport, now faces nine charges in total.

‘Let’s move on’: Malaysia’s King calls for political stability at the end of five-year reign

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah said it was important to have a stable country and government to attract foreign investors.

Unexplained exclusion of sci-fi works for top award raises issue of Chinese censorship

All four writers have said that they have not received official reasons for their exclusion.

Revisiting America after 31 years: Tips to save and live big in a supersized country

Make your trip more wallet-friendly by opting for a buffet breakfast at your hotel and smaller rental cars.

