Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 29, 2024

Woodlands Checkpoint expansion work to start in 2025, first phase to be completed by 2032
MBS gets URA approval to build 587-room fourth tower, down from previous 1,000-room plan
The Ministry of Education also gets the nod to build office and retail development in North Buona Vista Drive.
COE quota for February to April will be 14,707; 2.2% more than previous quarter
7 in 10 young Singaporeans feel it is not necessary to marry, but most still want to: Poll
They are held back by practical concerns, such as wanting to first advance their careers and build a comfortable life.
MAS keeps Singdollar policy unchanged, lowers overall inflation forecast for 2024
Some analysts say it may keep its policy unchanged through most of 2024 amid pressures on core inflation.
16 charged with corruption in relation to advertisement and servicing contracts
7 new charges for money laundering accused who allegedly planned to submit fake marriage cert to MOM
Su Wenqiang, who is originally from China and holds a Cambodian passport, now faces nine charges in total.
‘Let’s move on’: Malaysia’s King calls for political stability at the end of five-year reign
Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah said it was important to have a stable country and government to attract foreign investors.
Unexplained exclusion of sci-fi works for top award raises issue of Chinese censorship
All four writers have said that they have not received official reasons for their exclusion.
Revisiting America after 31 years: Tips to save and live big in a supersized country
Make your trip more wallet-friendly by opting for a buffet breakfast at your hotel and smaller rental cars.