Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 28, 2024

Updated
Published
3 min ago

UN to punish staff involved in Hamas’ Oct 7 ‘acts of terror’ in Israel: Guterres

UN chief Antonio Guterres has appealed to countries to resume funding the UN refugee agency for Palestinians.

New homes to be built near Redhill, Clementi MRT stations

The Redhill plot is next to Crescent Girls’ School.

‘People said we looked alike’: Best friends discover they’re actually sisters

The pair were adopted by Indian and Malay-Muslim families who were neighbours.

askST: How do I conserve power and save money while using household appliances?

Households that buy electricity from SP Group can compare their electricity consumption to that of their neighbours.

No recent spike in tech-facilitated sexual harm, but AI poses concern for future: Women’s groups

Edited graphic images are not new, but the ability to generate them through AI has made the process easier.

NTU researchers to help mining companies source sand sustainably in South-east Asia

To mitigate the ecological impacts of sand mining, the researchers are creating a sustainable sand harvesting map.

Taiwan’s plunging birth rate not just about money, but also gender expectations

Taiwan’s total fertility rate was 0.87 children per woman in 2022; the global average is 2.3.

How to talk to your children about sensitive news topics such as wars

Parents can help allay their kids' fears by talking to them. Here are some tips for every age group.

Young and Savvy: Counting the costs and blessings of pursuing a master’s in Britain

Gaining new friends and experiences could take the edge off the hefty financial outlay.

Meet the ‘Globetoddlers’: This tot flew 31,000km, visited five destinations in her first year

More parents are taking babies and toddlers on overseas holidays.

