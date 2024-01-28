Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 28, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
UN to punish staff involved in Hamas’ Oct 7 ‘acts of terror’ in Israel: Guterres
UN chief Antonio Guterres has appealed to countries to resume funding the UN refugee agency for Palestinians.
New homes to be built near Redhill, Clementi MRT stations
‘People said we looked alike’: Best friends discover they’re actually sisters
askST: How do I conserve power and save money while using household appliances?
Households that buy electricity from SP Group can compare their electricity consumption to that of their neighbours.
No recent spike in tech-facilitated sexual harm, but AI poses concern for future: Women’s groups
Edited graphic images are not new, but the ability to generate them through AI has made the process easier.
NTU researchers to help mining companies source sand sustainably in South-east Asia
To mitigate the ecological impacts of sand mining, the researchers are creating a sustainable sand harvesting map.
Taiwan’s plunging birth rate not just about money, but also gender expectations
Taiwan’s total fertility rate was 0.87 children per woman in 2022; the global average is 2.3.
How to talk to your children about sensitive news topics such as wars
Parents can help allay their kids' fears by talking to them. Here are some tips for every age group.
Young and Savvy: Counting the costs and blessings of pursuing a master’s in Britain
Gaining new friends and experiences could take the edge off the hefty financial outlay.