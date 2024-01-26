Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 26, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Early childhood programme KidStart to expand nationwide by 2025
The revised model offers support at the pre-natal stage and focuses on home visitations.
HDB resale prices rise 4.9% in 2023, lowest increase since 0.1% rise in 2019
Prices rose by less than half of the 10.4 per cent increase seen in 2022, in a sign that they are moderating.
Growth in Singapore private home prices and rentals slows in 2023
PM Lee attends Kissinger’s memorial service in US, calling late diplomat a ‘great statesman’
S’pore must innovate and be connected to global economy as resources become more scarce: Tan See Leng
Dr Tan also noted that Singapore’s resource constraints are being heightened by geopolitical tensions.
Israel braces itself for World Court ruling, focuses attack on south Gaza
The court will issue its ruling at 1pm (8pm Singapore time) in a hearing expected to last about an hour.
Samlit Moneychanger in Singapore sued after China police freeze cash
Samlit said it can’t be responsible for what happens after money reaches accounts in China.
10 years’ jail for stepfather who sexually abused teen after she gave birth
The perpetrator told the victim that he wanted to teach her how to protect herself against men.