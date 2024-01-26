Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 26, 2024

38 min ago

Early childhood programme KidStart to expand nationwide by 2025

The revised model offers support at the pre-natal stage and focuses on home visitations.

HDB resale prices rise 4.9% in 2023, lowest increase since 0.1% rise in 2019

Prices rose by less than half of the 10.4 per cent increase seen in 2022, in a sign that they are moderating.

Growth in Singapore private home prices and rentals slows in 2023

In the leasing market, quarterly rentals fell for the first time in three years.

PM Lee attends Kissinger’s memorial service in US, calling late diplomat a ‘great statesman’

Dr Henry Kissinger died at his home in Connecticut on Nov 29, 2023. He was 100. 

S’pore must innovate and be connected to global economy as resources become more scarce: Tan See Leng

Dr Tan also noted that Singapore’s resource constraints are being heightened by geopolitical tensions.

Israel braces itself for World Court ruling, focuses attack on south Gaza

The court will issue its ruling at 1pm (8pm Singapore time) in a hearing expected to last about an hour.

Samlit Moneychanger in Singapore sued after China police freeze cash

Samlit said it can’t be responsible for what happens after money reaches accounts in China.

10 years’ jail for stepfather who sexually abused teen after she gave birth

The perpetrator told the victim that he wanted to teach her how to protect herself against men.

Landslide in Cameron Highlands kills 2, another 3 feared buried alive

The victims are believed to be five Myanmar nationals.

‘Permanent’ jewellery a hit among more Singaporeans

With no clasps, these “forever” bracelets are not meant to be removed.

