Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 25, 2024

Singapore-China mutual visa exemption to start on Feb 9 in time for CNY holidays
Condo resale prices up 7.5% in 2023, rise for 5th straight month in Dec
In 2023, the overall price growth was propped up primarily by homes in the city fringes and suburban regions.
Singapore says Kuala Lumpur’s royal inquiry into Pedra Branca an ‘internal matter of Malaysia’
“We do not see this affecting the good bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia,” MFA said.
Fake bitcoin ad featuring actress Rebecca Lim among scams that hide URLs to evade detection
Firms to create 21,500 jobs, generate $16.4b in revenue after help from EnterpriseSG in 2023
EnterpriseSG also helped local firms grow their presence in overseas markets through 460 projects.
$8,000 fine for man who illegally dumped furniture in Bukit Timah area
Siow Wei Wen had been engaged to move unwanted furniture to a recycling facility in Sungei Kadut.
Weighed down by our own expectations, despite money in the pocket
As we become richer, is it the case that our expectations rise and we no longer derive that much additional pleasure from more wealth, asks the writer.
More Asia-Pacific firms tie top executives’ pay to ESG goals, says report
Disclosures on how top executives’ performances are evaluated are a common practice in Australia, Japan and Singapore, but less so in other Asia-Pacific markets.
Don’t eat toothpicks, please: South Korean food agency warns after social media acts go viral
Some netizens raised concerns about consuming toothpicks; others found the idea intriguing.
S-Reits face headwinds, but offer attractive yields: Analysts
Investors looking for healthy yields ought to give locally listed real estate investment trusts a good look, say analysts.