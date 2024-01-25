Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 25, 2024

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Singapore-China mutual visa exemption to start on Feb 9 in time for CNY holidays

The agreement will allow ordinary passport holders to stay for up to 30 days.

READ MORE HERE

Condo resale prices up 7.5% in 2023, rise for 5th straight month in Dec

In 2023, the overall price growth was propped up primarily by homes in the city fringes and suburban regions.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore says Kuala Lumpur’s royal inquiry into Pedra Branca an ‘internal matter of Malaysia’

“We do not see this affecting the good bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia,” MFA said.

READ MORE HERE

Fake bitcoin ad featuring actress Rebecca Lim among scams that hide URLs to evade detection

Experts urge companies to beef up security against undesirable ads.

READ MORE HERE

Firms to create 21,500 jobs, generate $16.4b in revenue after help from EnterpriseSG in 2023

EnterpriseSG also helped local firms grow their presence in overseas markets through 460 projects.

READ MORE HERE

$8,000 fine for man who illegally dumped furniture in Bukit Timah area

Siow Wei Wen had been engaged to move unwanted furniture to a recycling facility in Sungei Kadut.

READ MORE HERE

Weighed down by our own expectations, despite money in the pocket

As we become richer, is it the case that our expectations rise and we no longer derive that much additional pleasure from more wealth, asks the writer.

READ MORE HERE

More Asia-Pacific firms tie top executives’ pay to ESG goals, says report

Disclosures on how top executives’ performances are evaluated are a common practice in Australia, Japan and Singapore, but less so in other Asia-Pacific markets.

READ MORE HERE

Don’t eat toothpicks, please: South Korean food agency warns after social media acts go viral

Some netizens raised concerns about consuming toothpicks; others found the idea intriguing.

READ MORE HERE

S-Reits face headwinds, but offer attractive yields: Analysts

Investors looking for healthy yields ought to give locally listed real estate investment trusts a good look, say analysts.

READ MORE HERE

