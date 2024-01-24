Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 24, 2024

Self-radicalised S’porean, 16, who identified as white supremacist given restriction order under ISA

He had chanced upon videos by a foreign far-right political commentator and white supremacist and was exposed to violent extremist material online in 2022.

Changi Airport’s 2023 passenger traffic rebounds to 86% of pre-Covid-19 levels

All regions to which the airport is connected are recording healthy recovery in passenger traffic from pre-pandemic levels.

Trump on track to win nomination after Nikki Haley falls short in New Hampshire

But exit polls show that support is weak among independent voters, who make up the largest chunk of the US electorate, notes Bhagyashree Garekar.

Nelson Loh, Singaporean linked to Newcastle United takeover bid, handed 58 more charges

Loh is accused of cheating six banks of almost $69 million in loans.

‘I did not do it,’ says man charged over attempt to murder his sleeping mum

The 34-year-old man also asked the police if he could see his mother.

New guide on emergencies for outdoor adventure education after 2021 death of ACS(I) student

Jethro Puah Xin Yang fell from a high-element course on Feb 3, 2021, at Safra Yishun during a school activity.

ComfortDelGro tie-up wins contract to operate, maintain Stockholm Metro

The 11-year contract will be the transport group’s first rail contract in Sweden and its largest rail passenger operation outside Singapore.

Thai court clears opposition figure Pita Limjaroenrat to return to Parliament

He had been blocked from assuming the premiership despite his party winning the most seats in the May 2023 general election.

askST Jobs: Will quitting right after a promotion hurt chances for your next job?

In most circumstances, it is not advisable to resign shortly after a promotion, says a recruitment manager.

Actress-host Fatin Amira dropped from Suria show after Nurul Aini cheating scandal

She is the alleged third party in the marriage of fellow actress-host Nurul Aini and her husband Sofian Roslan.

