Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 23, 2024

Singapore core consumer prices rise faster in December; overall inflation eases to 4.8% in 2023
Core inflation in December rose to 3.3 per cent year on year from 3.2 per cent in November.
AXS to accept digital currencies in tie-up with crypto payment firm
The tie-up with Triple-A allows users to pay a wide range of bills, fines, taxes and student fees in digital currencies.
PM Lee to visit New York City from Jan 24 to 27
Support programme for young families launched at Punggol Polyclinic
The initiative brings together health and social service referrals for young families to make it more convenient for them.
Singapore hedge fund Asia Genesis shuts after ‘big mistake’ on China trade
“I have reached the stage whereby my confidence as a trader is lost,” chief investment officer Chua Soon Hock said.
Over 30 cases of illegal pet, wildlife smuggling detected in 2023
Self-styled religious teacher who preyed on boys gets 21½ years’ jail for sex offences
His offences were uncovered in a spot check by police officers patrolling near Changi Beach.
Wife of Malaysia’s former finance minister charged with failing to disclose assets
If found guilty, Na’imah Abdul Khalid faces a maximum prison term of five years and a hefty fine.
Man swam, cycled, ran 9,555km in Singapore to set record for longest triathlon
Grab to offer free shuttle buses to 4 MRT stations from Coldplay concerts
The buses will ferry people to Redhill, Jurong East, Boon Keng and Toa Payoh MRT stations.