Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 23, 2024

Singapore core consumer prices rise faster in December; overall inflation eases to 4.8% in 2023

Core inflation in December rose to 3.3 per cent year on year from 3.2 per cent in November.

AXS to accept digital currencies in tie-up with crypto payment firm

The tie-up with Triple-A allows users to pay a wide range of bills, fines, taxes and student fees in digital currencies.

PM Lee to visit New York City from Jan 24 to 27

PM Lee was last on a working visit to the United States in November 2023.

Support programme for young families launched at Punggol Polyclinic

The initiative brings together health and social service referrals for young families to make it more convenient for them.

Singapore hedge fund Asia Genesis shuts after ‘big mistake’ on China trade

“I have reached the stage whereby my confidence as a trader is lost,” chief investment officer Chua Soon Hock said.

Over 30 cases of illegal pet, wildlife smuggling detected in 2023

Two of the men involved in that case received sentences of up to 72 weeks in jail.

Self-styled religious teacher who preyed on boys gets 21½ years’ jail for sex offences

His offences were uncovered in a spot check by police officers patrolling near Changi Beach.

Wife of Malaysia’s former finance minister charged with failing to disclose assets

If found guilty, Na’imah Abdul Khalid faces a maximum prison term of five years and a hefty fine.

Man swam, cycled, ran 9,555km in Singapore to set record for longest triathlon

Mr Luigi Castelli trained for three years and achieved the feat in 166 days.

Grab to offer free shuttle buses to 4 MRT stations from Coldplay concerts

The buses will ferry people to Redhill, Jurong East, Boon Keng and Toa Payoh MRT stations.

