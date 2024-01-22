Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 22, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
LTA shelves plan to replace older public transport payment cards with SimplyGo by June
The Transport Minister apologised for delays passengers experienced and said $40m will be spent to keep card-based system running.
Increase in lingering cough cases due to year-end rise in acute respiratory infections
Doctors say it is possible to contract multiple respiratory viruses successively or even concurrently.
Singapore-based Terraform Labs files for bankruptcy in US after $53.6 billion crypto crash
Reports said the firm had listed assets and liabilities in the range of US$100 million to US$500 million.
SAF medical team treating civilians from Gaza in Egypt
The two-man team has been providing medical aid on board a hospital ship from France.
ICA seizes 13,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes, largest haul for 2023
Cartons of contraband were hidden with cellophane tape in a Malaysia-registered lorry.
Jail for man who duped 20 victims of about $2.5m in investment scam
3 at large after hit-and-run accident along Farrer Road; machete found in car
Photos of the aftermath of the accident show a grey Honda car with a crumpled bonnet.