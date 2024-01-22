Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 22, 2024

LTA shelves plan to replace older public transport payment cards with SimplyGo by June

The Transport Minister apologised for delays passengers experienced and said $40m will be spent to keep card-based system running.

Increase in lingering cough cases due to year-end rise in acute respiratory infections

Doctors say it is possible to contract multiple respiratory viruses successively or even concurrently.

Singapore-based Terraform Labs files for bankruptcy in US after $53.6 billion crypto crash

Reports said the firm had listed assets and liabilities in the range of US$100 million to US$500 million.

SAF medical team treating civilians from Gaza in Egypt

The two-man team has been providing medical aid on board a hospital ship from France.

ICA seizes 13,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes, largest haul for 2023

Cartons of contraband were hidden with cellophane tape in a Malaysia-registered lorry.

Jail for man who duped 20 victims of about $2.5m in investment scam

Murali Krishnan Naidu was sentenced to seven years and four months’ jail.

3 at large after hit-and-run accident along Farrer Road; machete found in car

Photos of the aftermath of the accident show a grey Honda car with a crumpled bonnet.

K-pop campaign: Indonesia’s first election candidate from South Korea sets social media abuzz

Lawyer Kim Chong-Sung became an Indonesian citizen 10 years ago.

China’s travellers to head overseas more in 2024, says forecast, with S’pore expected to gain

The absence of Chinese tourists has been keenly felt in South-east Asia.

Reviewing the reviews for savvy travel

If a business coerces you to give a review, report it, says Natasha Ann Zachariah.

