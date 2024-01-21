Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 21, 2024

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

More than 400 rental households in Toa Payoh relocated, two blocks to be redeveloped

About half of the 414 households moved to rental flats within Toa Payoh.

READ MORE HERE

25 cases of mpox in Singapore from September to December

20 of the 32 cases in 2023 were locally transmitted; mpox may be endemic in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Frustrations mounting among companies selling insects as food as SFA delays approval

Some firms that had begun gearing up for product launches in 2023 are considering exiting the business.

READ MORE HERE

Enter the dragon: Activities to usher in Chinese New Year 2024

Catch dragon-themed performances and installations, as well as myriad cultural activities.

READ MORE HERE

Pregnant at 17, she was forced by her parents to marry the father of her baby

The number of babies born to teens has halved in the past decade, and counsellors say this is largely because today’s teens are a lot more savvy about contraception.

READ MORE HERE

Several StarHub users unable to watch TV, EPL matches due to problems logging in

StarHub said “some users faced intermittent login issues” and its team had “provided assistance promptly”.

READ MORE HERE

Former nurse to be charged over stealing patients’ bank card details to make unauthorised transactions

The 23-year-old man was a Woodlands Health nurse deployed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Man who was naked and allegedly armed with a knife arrested in Hougang

He was arrested under the mental health act and taken to a hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Meet Indonesia’s new breed of businessmen focusing on social impact

The successful entrepreneurs brought stock trading to the masses, helped fish farmers and preserved peatlands.

READ MORE HERE

‘Hi Mum, no dinner for me tonight, I’ll be skydiving in Bangkok’: Gen Z and millennials

Gen Z and millennial travellers are taking off solo, often at the last minute and without a fixed plan.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top