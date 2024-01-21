Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 21, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More than 400 rental households in Toa Payoh relocated, two blocks to be redeveloped
25 cases of mpox in Singapore from September to December
20 of the 32 cases in 2023 were locally transmitted; mpox may be endemic in Singapore.
Frustrations mounting among companies selling insects as food as SFA delays approval
Some firms that had begun gearing up for product launches in 2023 are considering exiting the business.
Enter the dragon: Activities to usher in Chinese New Year 2024
Catch dragon-themed performances and installations, as well as myriad cultural activities.
Pregnant at 17, she was forced by her parents to marry the father of her baby
The number of babies born to teens has halved in the past decade, and counsellors say this is largely because today’s teens are a lot more savvy about contraception.
Several StarHub users unable to watch TV, EPL matches due to problems logging in
StarHub said “some users faced intermittent login issues” and its team had “provided assistance promptly”.
Former nurse to be charged over stealing patients’ bank card details to make unauthorised transactions
The 23-year-old man was a Woodlands Health nurse deployed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.
Man who was naked and allegedly armed with a knife arrested in Hougang
Meet Indonesia’s new breed of businessmen focusing on social impact
The successful entrepreneurs brought stock trading to the masses, helped fish farmers and preserved peatlands.
‘Hi Mum, no dinner for me tonight, I’ll be skydiving in Bangkok’: Gen Z and millennials
Gen Z and millennial travellers are taking off solo, often at the last minute and without a fixed plan.