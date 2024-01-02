Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 2, 2024

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Japan Airlines plane on fire after possible crash with Coast Guard aircraft: Reports

The airline said all 379 passengers and crew have been evacuated.

Singaporeans holidaying in Japan relooking travel plans after New Year’s Day quake

One Singaporean tourist was in Osaka’s Legoland Discovery Centre with his family when the quake hit.

Economists more optimistic for 2024 as Singapore economy ends 2023 on a higher note

Fourth-quarter growth came in at 2.8 per cent year on year, beating the 1.8 per cent rise tipped by analysts.

HDB resale prices rise 4.8% in 2023, slower than 10.4% climb in 2022

In Q4 2023, prices rose by 1 per cent - the 15th consecutive quarter of increases.

Private home prices up 6.7% in 2023, grow at slower pace from 2022

Analysts said home sales in 2024 will be driven by owner-occupiers, with cooling measures keeping investors and foreign buyers at bay.

5 injured from knife wounds at Orchard Central on New Year’s Day

The incident is believed to have happened on the 11th floor of the mall.

South Korea opposition chief stabbed by assailant; motive unknown

A man attacked Lee Jae-myung as he was moving among a crowd of supporters and journalists at an event.

411 suspected scammers, money mules under probe over $13m losses

The suspects are believed to be involved in more than 1,500 scam cases.

Former Reform Party member apologises for making false statements about Shanmugam

Mr Thaddeus Thomas said he will bear the minister's legal costs.

The Life List: How to treat common ailments from toothaches to mosquito bites

Being able to recognise symptoms and swiftly take action could prevent the condition from worsening.

