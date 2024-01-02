Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 2, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Japan Airlines plane on fire after possible crash with Coast Guard aircraft: Reports
Singaporeans holidaying in Japan relooking travel plans after New Year’s Day quake
One Singaporean tourist was in Osaka’s Legoland Discovery Centre with his family when the quake hit.
Economists more optimistic for 2024 as Singapore economy ends 2023 on a higher note
Fourth-quarter growth came in at 2.8 per cent year on year, beating the 1.8 per cent rise tipped by analysts.
HDB resale prices rise 4.8% in 2023, slower than 10.4% climb in 2022
Private home prices up 6.7% in 2023, grow at slower pace from 2022
Analysts said home sales in 2024 will be driven by owner-occupiers, with cooling measures keeping investors and foreign buyers at bay.
5 injured from knife wounds at Orchard Central on New Year’s Day
South Korea opposition chief stabbed by assailant; motive unknown
A man attacked Lee Jae-myung as he was moving among a crowd of supporters and journalists at an event.
411 suspected scammers, money mules under probe over $13m losses
Former Reform Party member apologises for making false statements about Shanmugam
The Life List: How to treat common ailments from toothaches to mosquito bites
Being able to recognise symptoms and swiftly take action could prevent the condition from worsening.