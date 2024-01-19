Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 19, 2024

Free exchange of Nets FlashPay cards at SimplyGo ticket offices postponed ‘until further notice’

Nets FlashPay cards will be phased out from June as part of a move to the SimplyGo system.

New office launched to broaden Government-citizen partnership

The Singapore Government Partnerships Office will also help connect people and groups.

Money laundering case: Assets frozen exceed $3b; 55 more properties and 15 vehicles seized

Warrants of arrest and Interpol Red Notices have also been issued against 2 more suspects.

Acra sanctions Bedok resident behind 185 firms over links to $3b money laundering bust

The registrations of a firm and its director, Wang Junjie, were cancelled on Jan 18.

Enhanced security measures to be in place in Chinatown with big crowds expected at CNY bazaar

The public should take note of crowd advisories and comply with instructions from security staff.

Nice or not? Decorations in Senja estate raise questions about what’s acceptable in common areas

The decorations consisted of temporary stickers and artworks attached onto the corridor’s wall using removable tape.

Construction of MRT station in Pasir Ris paused after noise barrier panels wrecked

There were no injuries to workers, or damage done to the nearby HDB block as a result of the accident.

Jail, caning for man who carried woman to field and molested her

A friend of the victim alerted the police and officers arrived at the scene to arrest the offender.

Steady, reliable, humorous: Liu Jianchao seen as China’s clear choice for next foreign minister

The career diplomat has extensive experience, having served as ambassador to the Philippines and Indonesia.

Additional tickets to Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars concerts in Singapore to be released

Extra tickets to The Eras Tour will go on sale on Jan 25, while general sales for Bruno Mars' shows begin on Jan 20.

