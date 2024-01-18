Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 18, 2024

Updated
Published
58 min ago

Former transport minister Iswaran faces 27 charges including corruption, says he is not guilty

He is out on $800,000 bail and his pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 1.

PAP’s stance on corruption is non-negotiable, part of its DNA: DPM Lawrence Wong on Iswaran’s case

There can be no compromise, relaxation, or fudging the issue; no matter the political price, said DPM Wong.

‘I am innocent and will now focus on clearing my name’: Iswaran resigns, will return salary

From Jan 18, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat will replace Iswaran as transport minister.

Tickets to F1, Harry Potter shows and football matches: What are the 27 charges Iswaran faces?

He is accused of 24 counts of obtaining, as a minister, items with a total value of more than $200,000 from property tycoon Ong Beng Seng.

Nothing to suggest F1 S’pore GP contracts disadvantaged Govt: MTI

“The terms of all the agreements were considered carefully by the Government,” MTI added.

Recap: Iswaran faces 27 charges

Catch up on the latest key developments in the corruption case involving former minister Iswaran in the ST blog.

Price freeze for popular seafood, vegetables at FairPrice from Jan 18 through CNY period

Seafood items such as Chinese pomfret, as well as selected vegetables like nai bai will have their prices locked.

EV chargers installed at 700 HDB carparks; new public fast chargers in Toa Payoh, Punggol

Drivers of taxis, private-hire cars and fleet vehicles can top up batteries faster with the roll-out of the first public fast chargers in HDB commercial carparks.

Constant replenishing of skills key to successful industrial policy: President Tharman at WEF

Developing human capital requires education systems that provide high quality of education for all, he said.

Month-old baby with heart defect had 2 strokes, 2 ops; parents raising money for treatment

They aim to raise $70,000, with the amount paid directly to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

