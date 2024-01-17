Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 17, 2024

COE prices rebound, premiums for cars rise by more than 20%

The COE for smaller cars rose to $81,589 or 25.5 per cent above the $65,010 recorded previously.

READ MORE HERE

FairPrice Group to extend $8 return voucher promotion till Jan 24

The return vouchers can be used the day after they are issued, till Feb 29. 

READ MORE HERE

$167,000 lost to online scams through fake Facebook, Instagram ads since September 2023: Police

Victims clicked on fraudulent Facebook or Instagram ads promoting the sale of Chinese New Year goodies.

READ MORE HERE

Login problems on StanChart platforms due to booking of CNY notes; bank says issue resolved

StanChart said there was an “abnormally high volume” of customers reserving hongbao notes.

READ MORE HERE

Cordlife to complete sending cord blood samples to third-party lab for testing by Jan 18

The MOH is probing viability of cord blood units in 6 tanks found to have had temperature lapses.

READ MORE HERE

Man who drugged wife and had her raped by 5 men fails in appeal against sentence

He told the apex court he could not leave his wife, children and ageing parents to “fend for themselves”.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s key exports fall 1.5% in December as electronics remains in the red

Exports of electronics fell by 11.7 per cent in December from a year ago.

READ MORE HERE

China surpasses growth target for 2023 with 5.2% expansion, but tough road lies ahead

The key question for China’s economic growth this year is in the property market, which is currently in a slump.

READ MORE HERE

Experts warn of deepfakes in Indonesia as late president Suharto ‘endorses’ political candidates

Activists have urged the General Elections Commission to do more to regulate AI use in campaigning.

READ MORE HERE

Watch Coldplay, or face the Fomo

There are Fomo restaurants and Fomo clubs. Now, meet the Fomo concert.

READ MORE HERE

