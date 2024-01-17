Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 17, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
COE prices rebound, premiums for cars rise by more than 20%
The COE for smaller cars rose to $81,589 or 25.5 per cent above the $65,010 recorded previously.
FairPrice Group to extend $8 return voucher promotion till Jan 24
$167,000 lost to online scams through fake Facebook, Instagram ads since September 2023: Police
Victims clicked on fraudulent Facebook or Instagram ads promoting the sale of Chinese New Year goodies.
Login problems on StanChart platforms due to booking of CNY notes; bank says issue resolved
StanChart said there was an “abnormally high volume” of customers reserving hongbao notes.
Cordlife to complete sending cord blood samples to third-party lab for testing by Jan 18
The MOH is probing viability of cord blood units in 6 tanks found to have had temperature lapses.
Man who drugged wife and had her raped by 5 men fails in appeal against sentence
He told the apex court he could not leave his wife, children and ageing parents to “fend for themselves”.
Singapore’s key exports fall 1.5% in December as electronics remains in the red
China surpasses growth target for 2023 with 5.2% expansion, but tough road lies ahead
The key question for China’s economic growth this year is in the property market, which is currently in a slump.
Experts warn of deepfakes in Indonesia as late president Suharto ‘endorses’ political candidates
Activists have urged the General Elections Commission to do more to regulate AI use in campaigning.