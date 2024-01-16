Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 16, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore seeks international feedback on new governance framework for generative AI
Speaking to ST in Davos, at the World Economic Forum, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said AI governance cannot be done only at the country level.
Over 1.1 million or 88% of S’porean households have claimed CDC vouchers: Low Yen Ling
Outram Secondary School to relocate to Sengkang
The move will cater to the higher demand for secondary school places in the north-east area.
Telok Blangah, HarbourFront MRT stations to close 1 platform each from Jan 20 for Circle Line works
This is to facilitate track works for the integration of Stage 6 of the Circle Line with the existing network.
PM Lee, King of Bhutan discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation
Pre-school teacher used ‘inappropriate method’ to push child away from window: ECDA
ECDA has reviewed the closed-circuit television footage from Jan 2 to Jan 5 when the child was in school.
Jail for ex-FAS deputy director who duped sports body of over $609k; wife gets discharge
Rikram Jit Singh Randhir Singh cheated FAS into disbursing money to firms linked to him and wife.
Trump wins Iowa caucus, DeSantis edges Haley for second spot
Najib pardon unlikely due to other charges and reputational risk to Malaysia: Analysts
Can a nap make up for a bad night of sleep?
Short naps of less than 90 minutes typically include only the lighter phases of sleep.