Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 16, 2024

S’pore seeks international feedback on new governance framework for generative AI

Speaking to ST in Davos, at the World Economic Forum, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said AI governance cannot be done only at the country level.

Over 1.1 million or 88% of S’porean households have claimed CDC vouchers: Low Yen Ling

Households have until Dec 31, 2024 to claim and spend their CDC vouchers.

Outram Secondary School to relocate to Sengkang

The move will cater to the higher demand for secondary school places in the north-east area.

Telok Blangah, HarbourFront MRT stations to close 1 platform each from Jan 20 for Circle Line works

This is to facilitate track works for the integration of Stage 6 of the Circle Line with the existing network.

PM Lee, King of Bhutan discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation

The leaders met on the sidelines of the royal wedding in Brunei.

Pre-school teacher used ‘inappropriate method’ to push child away from window: ECDA

ECDA has reviewed the closed-circuit television footage from Jan 2 to Jan 5 when the child was in school.

Jail for ex-FAS deputy director who duped sports body of over $609k; wife gets discharge

Rikram Jit Singh Randhir Singh cheated FAS into disbursing money to firms linked to him and wife.

Trump wins Iowa caucus, DeSantis edges Haley for second spot

His victory was all but a foregone conclusion given his lead in public polls.

Najib pardon unlikely due to other charges and reputational risk to Malaysia: Analysts

Najib has so far served 17 months of his 12-year prison sentence for graft.

Can a nap make up for a bad night of sleep?

Short naps of less than 90 minutes typically include only the lighter phases of sleep.

