Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 15, 2024

2 million S’poreans to receive Assurance Package payout to MediSave accounts in February

Around 850,000 eligible seniors will also receive between $200 and $300 as part of the Assurance Package Seniors’ Bonus.

Fewer buyers paid COV for resale HDB flats in 2023, property prices expected to moderate further

The housing market saw a surge in supply in 2023, with 43,000 homes - including 21,400 HDB flats - completed.

President Tharman to make his first overseas state visit to Brunei

He will also visit SAF personnel training in the country and meet Bruneis Singaporean community.

Small states should unite to call out big powers for violating international law: Shanmugam

In a world where “might makes right”, the interests of small states are likely to suffer, he added.

6 months’ jail for volunteer instructor over 2021 death of ACS(I) boy who fell from rope course

Jethro Puah Xin Yang and his schoolmates were at the Safra Adventure Sports Centre in Yishun to take part in outdoor activities.

SIA to roll out red-carpet treatment for ‘Very Important Panda’ Le Le

The Singapore-born panda cub will fly to Chengdu, China, on a Singapore Airlines chartered flight tomorrow.

Exchanging cash for CNY hongbao: Bookings start on Jan 17

Walk-in exchanges at DBS, OCBC and UOB branches are available only for those aged 60 and above and people with disabilities.

LSD stamps among suspected drugs found in inbound parcel at SingPost Centre

The packets of substances were concealed in black packaging.

Travel planning 2024: New airlines and destinations from Changi Airport

The airport is working closely with airline partners to enhance its connectivity to the rest of South-east Asia.

Shenzhen: More than just a Taobao shopping cart come to life

The Chinese city with cyberpunk vibes is a fusion of advanced technology and gritty urbanism.

