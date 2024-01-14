Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 14, 2024

Taiwan’s incoming president Lai Ching-te will be tested by Beijing, say US analysts

He will initially hew closely to the policies of the previous Tsai government in ways that Washington will find familiar.

S’pore congratulates Taiwan’s President-elect Lai Ching-te on his victory

Singapore will continue to grow its relationship with Taiwan based on the "One China" policy, said the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Banks don’t send SMS clickable links, police and DBS warn after $446k lost to scams in 2 weeks

Scammers impersonated banks or bank staff to phish victims’ banking credentials via SMSes.

askST: Does MSG deserve its bad reputation?

MSG contains only a third of the sodium found in table salt.

Singaporean students in Ivy Leagues shaken but wiser after campus furore over anti-semitism

They said they felt the need to understand the issues better, and deliberately refrained from taking sides.

Seasonal high tides flood Pulau Ubin, stretches along East Coast Park over the weekend

On Jan 13, the water level was ankle-deep around noon in some of the low-lying areas of Pulau Ubin.

World leaders, royalty descend on Brunei for Prince Mateen’s wedding

The royal pair made their first public appearance as a married couple in a procession through the capital.

Indonesia’s Mount Marapi erupts again, a month after deadly incident

In December, more than 20 people were killed after Marapi erupted, spewing clouds of ash as high as 3km.

Singapore film Wonderland clinches prize at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Directed by Singaporean Chai Yee-Wei, it stars home-grown actors Mark Lee and Peter Yu.

Why you should do less, in a world constantly urging you to do more

Busyness can lead to a counterproductive cycle of stress, burnout, and decreased productivity.

