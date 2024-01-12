Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 12, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen
More fresh poly grads in full-time jobs with higher pay in 2023
92.7% of polytechnic graduates were employed within six months of graduation or after completion of National Service.
Istana to undergo major restoration works in second half of 2024
A tender was called on Jan 12 for shortlisted contractors to participate in the Istana restoration project.
Central Public Library reopens with new marine biodiversity space, generative AI storytelling
The revamp is part of NLB’s Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025 to cater to its patrons in a digital world.
Ticketmaster concert tickets no longer for sale at SingPost outlets
The company said it will continue to provide ticket purchase options through its online platform.
Taiwan election: Why every candidate wants frozen garlic and radishes
The term dong suan means “frozen garlic” in Mandarin, but sounds like “to be elected” in the Minnan dialect.
‘Dubai Move’ plot to topple Malaysia PM Anwar is unlikely, but perception of instability remains
A drastic shift in support is unlikely, given that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has the backing of 152 members of the 222-strong Parliament.
Thief gets 8 months’ jail for stealing cash from multiple passengers on Scoot flight
The offender denied committing offences despite eyewitnesses seeing what he had done.
Glimpses into how architects shaped modern Singapore at new exhibition
To Draw An Idea is a new exhibition on early landmarks that also reveals how architecture is built into a young nation’s story.
EVs and concept cars rule at Singapore Motorshow 2024
Mercedes-Benz, Mini and Polestar are some of the brands showing off concept cars at the event.