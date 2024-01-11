Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 11, 2024

Updated
Published
6 min ago

JB-Singapore RTS Link: Construction passes 65% mark on both sides, connecting span completed

PM Lee and Malaysian PM Anwar met today to commemorate the milestone; passenger service to start by December 2026.

Passport-free immigration clearance being explored under Johor-S’pore Special Economic Zone

Other initiatives being looked at include making it easier for Singapore businesses to set up shop in Johor.

JB-S’pore RTS fares will be ‘competitive’, to be set nearer completion of project: Anthony Loke

The operator will determine prices commercially, considering factors like demand.

World’s most powerful passports: Singapore shares top spot with 5 other countries

Singaporeans can now travel to 194 destinations visa-free, compared with 192 in 2023.

SimplyGo app overwhelmed by downloads after move to phase out older cards

Users reported being unable to access some of its features; LTA says the app has since been updated.

O-level results: 86.8% of students get 5 or more passes in record performance

Students who sat for the examinations in 2023 achieved the best set of results in at least three decades.

Firecrackers, digital avatar and a suspended dragon to greet visitors at River Hongbao

River Hongbao 2024 will be held at Gardens by the Bay for the fourth consecutive year.

7 people charged after they allegedly sold bank accounts to criminals

The accused are said to have sold or rented their bank accounts to criminal syndicates for as much as $3,000.

Second round of Indonesia polls likely, say analysts, after emotional debate

Just a month shy of voting on Feb 14, none of the candidates appears able to win a simple majority.

Tech by S’pore-based firms at CES 2024: Wearable air-con, gloves to steady trembling hands

13 Singapore-based companies showcased their innovative products at the show in Las Vegas.

