Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 11, 2024

JB-Singapore RTS Link: Construction passes 65% mark on both sides, connecting span completed
PM Lee and Malaysian PM Anwar met today to commemorate the milestone; passenger service to start by December 2026.
Passport-free immigration clearance being explored under Johor-S’pore Special Economic Zone
Other initiatives being looked at include making it easier for Singapore businesses to set up shop in Johor.
JB-S’pore RTS fares will be ‘competitive’, to be set nearer completion of project: Anthony Loke
World’s most powerful passports: Singapore shares top spot with 5 other countries
Singaporeans can now travel to 194 destinations visa-free, compared with 192 in 2023.
SimplyGo app overwhelmed by downloads after move to phase out older cards
Users reported being unable to access some of its features; LTA says the app has since been updated.
O-level results: 86.8% of students get 5 or more passes in record performance
Students who sat for the examinations in 2023 achieved the best set of results in at least three decades.
Firecrackers, digital avatar and a suspended dragon to greet visitors at River Hongbao
River Hongbao 2024 will be held at Gardens by the Bay for the fourth consecutive year.
7 people charged after they allegedly sold bank accounts to criminals
The accused are said to have sold or rented their bank accounts to criminal syndicates for as much as $3,000.
Second round of Indonesia polls likely, say analysts, after emotional debate
Just a month shy of voting on Feb 14, none of the candidates appears able to win a simple majority.
Tech by S’pore-based firms at CES 2024: Wearable air-con, gloves to steady trembling hands
13 Singapore-based companies showcased their innovative products at the show in Las Vegas.