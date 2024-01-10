Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 10, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Serious sexual, violent crime convicts can be held indefinitely after jail term under proposed law
It will not just be for recalcitrant offenders, but for first-time offenders as well.
Up to 7 years’ jail for sex crime accused who refuse to undergo forensic exam under new framework
If the Bill is passed, forensic medical examinations can also be carried out on victims of sexual assault when informed consent cannot be obtained from them.
Inaccurate to say supermarkets’ decision to absorb GST hike was what WP had suggested: Chee Hong Tat
Mr Chee said what WP had earlier proposed was for the Government to exempt what they deemed “essential goods” from GST.
MOH to review cord blood bank regulations after Cordlife incident
Dr. Janil Puthucheary said the Government will be mindful not to add “inappropriate” costs and regulatory compliance burdens to businesses.
PM Lee on official visit to Johor on Jan 11
He will attend a ceremony for the cross-border rail project and witness an MOU signing.
Malaysia High Court allows 1MDB units to question Jho Low’s mother over jewellery worth $2.3m
The fugitive financier is accused of buying jewellery with money traceable to two 1MDB subsidiaries.
RSAF helicopter pilot admits to molesting female student in NTU dorm
Neo Aik Chiao’s lawyers said he was in a low mood and went to his alma mater to seek emotional comfort.
Lion, dragon dance troupes in hot demand to usher in 2024 Year of the Dragon
Prices for performances to usher in the Chinese New Year have gone up, as expenses for the troupes are higher too.