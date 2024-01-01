Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 1, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Massive earthquake jolts Japan, residents evacuate coast
The quake triggered waves of around 1m along parts of the Sea of Japan/East Sea coast.
Heavy rain in Australia’s east brings more pain to storm-hit residents
Malaysia’s first financial district Tun Razak Exchange takes shape; its new mall attracts crowds
The TRX district, located not far from KLCC, has a working population of over 20,000 now.
Foreigners feel the stress of Johor Bahru’s traffic congestion
Illegal migration from India to US under spotlight after Legend Airlines flight’s forced return
It was forced to return to Mumbai on Dec 26 with 276 of its passengers following a four-day detention over suspected human trafficking allegations in France.
RSAF airlifts crewman of cruise liner to hospital on New Year’s Eve
Its search-and-rescue unit was activated at about 11am on New Year’s Eve to evacuate the man who needed urgent medical attention.
2024 GST hike: S’poreans head to shops for year-end furniture sales before impending increase
At least 20 retailers from department stores to furniture shops held year-end sales to attract buyers before the Jan 1 deadline.
Revellers in Taiwan hurt after alleged knife sighting sparks panic during New Year’s Eve party
The scene turned chaotic at 9pm on Dec 31 as rumours about a man in his 20s pulling out a fruit knife after an argument with another man spread among the audience.
Zoe Tay, Fann Wong, Xiang Yun send New Year’s greetings from abroad
The veteran actresses took to Instagram to send warm wishes to their followers for 2024.
In Pictures: New Year celebrations around the world
From spectacular fireworks to cosy moments of watching the first sunrise, here is a look at New Year celebrations around the world.