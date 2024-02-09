Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 9, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PM Lee says signs are good for stronger economy in 2024
Much also hinges on how uncertainties in the external environment will play out, he said.
Street-hail rides dwindle as Singapore’s taxi population continues to shrink
There were 77,000 street-hailed rides a day last November, down from 129,000 in January 2021.
More space for infants in pre-schools as ECDA ramps up supply of places
ECDA will work with operators to build more than 1,500 new infant care places in 2024.
Fish deaths at Yishun pond: Water hit ‘unusually low’ level for first time; HDB looking into cause
HDB said the drop in the pond water level in the former Orto leisure park led to the fish deaths.
6 in 10 young people exposed to unsolicited sensitive content online: Study
Sensitive content included body image-related content, nudity and unhealthy eating behaviour.
NUS to set up visitor centre, introduce guided walks for visitors to its campus
The initiative followed media reports on complaints from students about an influx of foreign tourists.
Motorist who fled to Malaysia after fatal BKE hit-and-run accident faces multiple charges
Japan’s most wanted: Fugitive emerges after 50 years on the run; another suspect nabbed days after
That the fugitive managed to stay undetected for decades reflects how the Japanese tend to keep to themselves, said an expert.
E-hongbao for CNY: Avoid scanning QR gift card that looks tampered with, says DBS
DBS said those giving the QR gift cards can load the card with money through the PayLah! app.
Dragon years through history: Will the Wood Dragon fire Singapore to success?
With the year set to bring elections and a baby boom, dive into the history of this majestic zodiac sign.