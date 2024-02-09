Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 9, 2024

Updated
Published
59 min ago

PM Lee says signs are good for stronger economy in 2024

Much also hinges on how uncertainties in the external environment will play out, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Street-hail rides dwindle as Singapore’s taxi population continues to shrink

There were 77,000 street-hailed rides a day last November, down from 129,000 in January 2021. 

READ MORE HERE

More space for infants in pre-schools as ECDA ramps up supply of places

ECDA will work with operators to build more than 1,500 new infant care places in 2024.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Fish deaths at Yishun pond: Water hit ‘unusually low’ level for first time; HDB looking into cause

HDB said the drop in the pond water level in the former Orto leisure park led to the fish deaths.

READ MORE HERE

6 in 10 young people exposed to unsolicited sensitive content online: Study

Sensitive content included body image-related content, nudity and unhealthy eating behaviour. 

READ MORE HERE

NUS to set up visitor centre, introduce guided walks for visitors to its campus

The initiative followed media reports on complaints from students about an influx of foreign tourists.

READ MORE HERE

Motorist who fled to Malaysia after fatal BKE hit-and-run accident faces multiple charges

Pua Yui Loon allegedly fled to Malaysia after the fatal accident on Feb 6.

READ MORE HERE

Japan’s most wanted: Fugitive emerges after 50 years on the run; another suspect nabbed days after

That the fugitive managed to stay undetected for decades reflects how the Japanese tend to keep to themselves, said an expert.

READ MORE HERE

E-hongbao for CNY: Avoid scanning QR gift card that looks tampered with, says DBS

DBS said those giving the QR gift cards can load the card with money through the PayLah! app.

READ MORE HERE

Dragon years through history: Will the Wood Dragon fire Singapore to success?

With the year set to bring elections and a baby boom, dive into the history of this majestic zodiac sign.

READ MORE HERE

