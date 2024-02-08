Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 8, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Iswaran allowed to leave S’pore to help son settle in at Australia uni; case transferred to High Court
The prosecution has imposed several conditions to this application, including a cash bail of $500,000.
Nearly 950 families in rental flats bought HDB homes in 2023, highest since Covid-19 hit
About two-thirds of these families received grants for first-time home buyers, such as the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant of up to $80,000.
Nearly 1,000 GP clinics will remain open during Chinese New Year
A total of 17 clinics will stay open for 24 hours a day for all four days, while 101 clinics will be open on Feb 10.
Maximum compensation for workplace-related injuries to increase by at least 17 per cent next year
Under the new levels, which will apply from November 2025, bosses will be liable for a maximum of $269,000 in the event of a workplace death – up from $225,000 now.
3 girls, aged 13 and 14, arrested for drug abuse
One of the 13-year-old girls began using the drug out of curiosity after watching her friends doing so.
Former AON S’pore CEO allegedly obtained $668k in bribes from Fullerton Healthcare Group ex-director
Collin Chiew is accused of using some of his alleged ill-gotten gains to buy a landed property at Bedok Terrace.
2 new charges for money laundering accused who allegedly submitted forged documents to banks
He was handed four charges last year for allegedly possessing illegal proceeds from unlawful remote gambling offences, comprising $17 million in three safe deposit boxes and $550,903 in cash.
No price spikes, supply issues in JB due to influx of Singaporeans, says Johor official
Petrol station owners have, however, been urged to act on owners of foreign-registered vehicles filling up with subsidised petrol.
Indonesia’s youth want jobs, lower cost of living from the next president
The three candidates have tried to address some of these concerns in their campaign trail policies. But they have not come up with detailed proposals, analysts tell Linda Yulisman.
Owner of popular wonton noodle stall at former National Library building dies at 94
Believed to be among Singapore’s oldest hawkers, Madam Leong’s brand spans six decades.