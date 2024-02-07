Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 7, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Mental health a national priority, says DPM Wong; 28,000 more to be trained to help in community
Mental health services will also be introduced to all polyclinics and 900 more general practitioner clinics.
Electoral Boundaries Review Committee has not been convened: Chan Chun Sing
He said there will be sufficient time for candidates and political parties to prepare.
S'pore median monthly household income above $10k in 2023 for second consecutive year
The lowest 10 per cent in terms of household income saw the slowest average nominal income growth.
COE prices down in all categories except commercial vehicles
5-year high in dengue cases at the start of year
Android users in S’pore to be blocked from installing unverified apps as part of anti-scam trial
An update will progressively arrive on all users’ devices and will be enabled by default through Google Play protect.
‘Such a depressing sight’: Hundreds of dead fish removed from Yishun fishing pond but stench remains
Many of the fish in the receding pond at 81 Lorong Chencharu could be seen belly-up by public transport users as early as last week.
DBS CEO Piyush Gupta gets 30% cut in 2023 variable pay over bank’s digital disruptions
Some 20,000 junior staff will get a one-time bonus to help them cope with higher costs of living.
Mother of 7, whose daughter’s burnt remains were found in a pot, sentenced to 14 years’ jail
The prosecution said an autopsy of the girl showed that her body was severely charred, with her skin completely removed.