Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 7, 2024

Mental health a national priority, says DPM Wong; 28,000 more to be trained to help in community

Mental health services will also be introduced to all polyclinics and 900 more general practitioner clinics.

Electoral Boundaries Review Committee has not been convened: Chan Chun Sing

He said there will be sufficient time for candidates and political parties to prepare.

S'pore median monthly household income above $10k in 2023 for second consecutive year

The lowest 10 per cent in terms of household income saw the slowest average nominal income growth.

COE prices down in all categories except commercial vehicles

The category for bigger, more powerful cars posted the biggest drop of 8.6 per cent.

5-year high in dengue cases at the start of year

More than 2,000 dengue cases have been reported in the first six weeks of 2024.

Android users in S’pore to be blocked from installing unverified apps as part of anti-scam trial

An update will progressively arrive on all users’ devices and will be enabled by default through Google Play protect.

‘Such a depressing sight’: Hundreds of dead fish removed from Yishun fishing pond but stench remains

Many of the fish in the receding pond at 81 Lorong Chencharu could be seen belly-up by public transport users as early as last week.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta gets 30% cut in 2023 variable pay over bank’s digital disruptions

Some 20,000 junior staff will get a one-time bonus to help them cope with higher costs of living.

Mother of 7, whose daughter’s burnt remains were found in a pot, sentenced to 14 years’ jail

The prosecution said an autopsy of the girl showed that her body was severely charred, with her skin completely removed.

Better not do the laundry: Chinese New Year traditions you might not know about

Going into the New Year with debts is said to be inauspicious.

