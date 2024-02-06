Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 6, 2024

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Home Team has processes to deal with harassment, grievances: Shanmugam

131 cases of workplace grievances within the Home Team found substantiated in last five years.

Cop who made discrimination allegations faced 3 investigations at time of death: Shanmugam

The Attorney-General’s Chambers reviewed all allegations and decided no further action was needed.

HDB resale prices rise 1.5% in January; record 74 units sold for at least $1 million each

A five-room flat at The Peak@Toa Payoh was sold for a record $1,568,888.

S’pore studying legal implications of World Court’s order on provisional measures on Israel: Vivian

The Foreign Minister said due legal process should be allowed to run its course.

MOM set to issue guidelines on restrictive employment clauses: Tan See Leng

Guidelines are targeted to be released in the second half of 2024.

More than $255m in CDC vouchers spent, 95% of households have claimed vouchers

The 2023 scheme saw the highest amount and percentage of CDC vouchers claimed, compared with earlier rounds.

8,000 direct school admission places, and 4,400 students admitted in 2023: Chan Chun Sing

About 4,400 students were admitted to secondary schools via DSA, up from about 3,500 students in 2019.

MBS cancels Feb 6 CNY drone show, citing ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The first display will now take place on Feb 10 instead.

20 months’ jail for woman who tricked housemate into lending her more than $400k

The woman pleaded guilty to five charges of using a forged document as a genuine one.

Airport worker who visited injured passenger in hospital daily for two weeks lauded

Mr Haresh Chandran was among 34 award winners at Changi Airport’s 29th annual celebration.

