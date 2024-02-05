Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 5, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Parliament to wait for outcome of Iswaran’s court case before deciding on need for COI: Indranee
Ms Indranee Rajah said that the purpose of a COI is to investigate something to find out how it happened.
STB auditing 2022 F1 race following corruption allegations against Iswaran: Grace Fu
STB first entered a contract with Singapore GP in 2007, which was renewed three times.
askST: What gifts can public servants accept? Chan Chun Sing clarifies code of conduct
The first instinct of public servants should be to reject gifts, but there are exceptions.
2,000 vacated HDB homes in Tanglin Halt to be used as interim rental flats for families from 2025
HDB had committed to double the supply of flats under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme to 4,000 units.
TraceTogether, SafeEntry discontinued; personal contact tracing data relating to Covid-19 deleted
TraceTogether data linked to a murder case in May 2020 will be kept by the police indefinitely.
No swimming at Pasir Ris, Sembawang beaches due to elevated levels of bacteria in water: NEA
Enterococcus bacteria, when ingested, increases the risk of gastrointestinal infection.
Restrictions on patients’ bills at not-for-profit private acute hospitals to avoid high costs
Commonwealth chopper attack: Man charged over assault that injured 7
Singer molested woman at Mediacorp Campus after downing up to 15 cups of whisky
Grammys fashion: The heavenly hits and harrowing misses
Dua Lipa ranks among the best, while Miley Cyrus is one of the worst-dressed, says the writer.