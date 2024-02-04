Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 4, 2024

Updated
Published
30 sec ago

US and Britain wage strikes against Iran-linked Houthis in Yemen

A Houthi military spokesman said the US strikes “will not pass without a response and consequences”.

READ MORE HERE

Suspect in Commonwealth knife attack that left 7 injured acted alone, had no criminal record

Police commended three men for their help in detaining the suspect.

READ MORE HERE

Public urged to continue donating blood before and after CNY

The Health Sciences Authority and Singapore Red Cross urged all blood donors to make regular donations, at least twice a year.

READ MORE HERE

Local study shows long-term safety of atropine eye drops used to treat myopia in children

The study draws on two different studies conducted more than a decade ago.

READ MORE HERE

More S’porean students heading to Oxbridge: What’s fuelling them?

Students are given support through their schools’ guidance units and alumni networks.

READ MORE HERE

Jobless man who cycled 5 hours to see lawyer a reminder that everyone deserves legal help

The man was unable to afford a bus or MRT ride, and did not have a phone.

READ MORE HERE

Playing badminton with balloons and wheelchair floorball: Adaptive sports keep seniors active

Modified sports are suitable for seniors with different physical or cognitive abilities.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia election: The ‘four-finger’ salute and how Jokowi spurred its spread

The movement urges voters to sideline the Prabowo-Gibran front runners, who are seen to have the President’s backing.

READ MORE HERE

Retrace steps of early immigrants in new Tanjong Pagar heritage tour

A temple that once held ghost marriages and the shrine of a revered Muslim leader are among highlights of the tour.

READ MORE HERE

Chow time: Dining choices galore at three new and rejuvenated food enclaves

Take your pick at Cosford Container Park, revamped Clarke Quay and new mall at Holland Village.

READ MORE HERE

