Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 4, 2024

US and Britain wage strikes against Iran-linked Houthis in Yemen
A Houthi military spokesman said the US strikes “will not pass without a response and consequences”.
Suspect in Commonwealth knife attack that left 7 injured acted alone, had no criminal record
Public urged to continue donating blood before and after CNY
The Health Sciences Authority and Singapore Red Cross urged all blood donors to make regular donations, at least twice a year.
Local study shows long-term safety of atropine eye drops used to treat myopia in children
More S’porean students heading to Oxbridge: What’s fuelling them?
Students are given support through their schools’ guidance units and alumni networks.
Jobless man who cycled 5 hours to see lawyer a reminder that everyone deserves legal help
Playing badminton with balloons and wheelchair floorball: Adaptive sports keep seniors active
Modified sports are suitable for seniors with different physical or cognitive abilities.
Indonesia election: The ‘four-finger’ salute and how Jokowi spurred its spread
The movement urges voters to sideline the Prabowo-Gibran front runners, who are seen to have the President’s backing.
Retrace steps of early immigrants in new Tanjong Pagar heritage tour
A temple that once held ghost marriages and the shrine of a revered Muslim leader are among highlights of the tour.
Chow time: Dining choices galore at three new and rejuvenated food enclaves
Take your pick at Cosford Container Park, revamped Clarke Quay and new mall at Holland Village.