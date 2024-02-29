Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 29, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
One-stop hub for NS-related services to be ready from 2025; new app to be rolled out
A OneNS app is slated to be rolled out in 2024 and a linked website will replace the NS Portal.
Moving targets that return fire among features at realistic new high-tech SAF battle circuits
The three new battle circuits will feature simulated sights and sounds of war, as well as targets that shoot back.
Singapore to mark Drug Victims Remembrance Day every May to remember drug abuse victims: Shanmugam
Beyond a swift lift to Singapore’s Q1 economy, Taylor’s concerts can deliver long-term dividends
The six Singapore concerts in March could generate $350 million to $500 million in tourism receipts, said an expert.
Mask-wearing not required in polyclinics and GPs, other outpatient settings, from March 1
They are part of steps to integrate Singapore’s Covid-19 response into the nation’s broader public health programmes, said MOH.
Victims lose $1.2 million to fraudulent fund recovery services since January 2024
New ServiceSG centres to be set up in Woodlands and Bukit Merah by end-2024
These are in addition to the seven existing centres that have been set up since 2021.
590 patients enrolled as at January 2024 in pilot study to improve chances of IVF pregnancy
Malaysians struggle with weak ringgit, cancel overseas holidays
The increase in the sales and services tax to 8 per cent from 6 per cent will also make things worse.