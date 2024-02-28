Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 28, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore pursues growth to better citizens’ lives as ‘no one will come to our rescue’: DPM Wong
DPM Wong noted that the Government has quadrupled social spending over the last 20 years.
No need for further GST increases up to 2030: DPM Lawrence Wong
DPM Wong said the 2 percentage point GST hike is meant to close the gap between revenue and expenditure until 2030.
Singapore’s total fertility rate hits record low in 2023, falls to below 1 for first time
From March 18, eligible SimplyGo users can collect cards that will show fares on card readers
Ex-Kinderland teacher accused of ill-treating girl handed 5 more charges involving 3 other children
Lin Min was initially charged n August 2023 with one count of ill-treating a 23-month-old girl.
Man who killed ex-fiancee is first person to be executed for murder in Singapore since 2019
Ahmed Salim strangled domestic worker Nurhidayati Wartono Surata in a room at the Golden Dragon Hotel in 2018.
Malaysia High Commission limits consular services to 70 cases a day in Singapore
The sudden announcement has left some Malaysians concerned and annoyed over the inconvenience.
Singapore-registered firm accused of swindling $1.2b from 26,000 people in Japan’s largest scam
Sky Premium had charged an annual fee of $1,200, promising private dining experiences and discounts on luxury brands.
Can discarded oyster shells help shape a greener future for S’pore?
Experts are creating Singapore’s first oyster reef to harness the climate benefits of these bivalves.
Many happy returns: For animation, it’s a year of comebacks in 2024 for familiar faces
Kung Fu Panda 4, Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2 and Moana 2 hit the big screens after long breaks.