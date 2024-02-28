Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 28, 2024

Updated
Feb 28, 2024, 06:11 PM
Published
Feb 28, 2024, 05:57 PM

S’pore pursues growth to better citizens’ lives as ‘no one will come to our rescue’: DPM Wong

DPM Wong noted that the Government has quadrupled social spending over the last 20 years.

READ MORE HERE

No need for further GST increases up to 2030: DPM Lawrence Wong

DPM Wong said the 2 percentage point GST hike is meant to close the gap between revenue and expenditure until 2030.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s total fertility rate hits record low in 2023, falls to below 1 for first time

Preliminary estimates indicate a resident total fertility rate of 0.97 in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
From March 18, eligible SimplyGo users can collect cards that will show fares on card readers

Some concession card holders, such as seniors, will get replacement cards by mail.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Kinderland teacher accused of ill-treating girl handed 5 more charges involving 3 other children

Lin Min was initially charged n August 2023 with one count of ill-treating a 23-month-old girl.

READ MORE HERE

Man who killed ex-fiancee is first person to be executed for murder in Singapore since 2019

Ahmed Salim strangled domestic worker Nurhidayati Wartono Surata in a room at the Golden Dragon Hotel in 2018.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia High Commission limits consular services to 70 cases a day in Singapore

The sudden announcement has left some Malaysians concerned and annoyed over the inconvenience.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-registered firm accused of swindling $1.2b from 26,000 people in Japan’s largest scam

Sky Premium had charged an annual fee of $1,200, promising private dining experiences and discounts on luxury brands.

READ MORE HERE

Can discarded oyster shells help shape a greener future for S’pore?

Experts are creating Singapore’s first oyster reef to harness the climate benefits of these bivalves.

READ MORE HERE

Many happy returns: For animation, it’s a year of comebacks in 2024 for familiar faces

Kung Fu Panda 4, Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2 and Moana 2 hit the big screens after long breaks.

READ MORE HERE

