Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 27, 2024

Reasons to be upbeat about S’pore’s prospects, despite difficult challenges ahead: DPM Heng
Proportion of allied healthcare professionals who left public sector rose from 2018 to 2022
The proportion who left their jobs in the community care sector in the same period fell.
SkillsFuture Credit top-up of $4,000 for mid-career workers offsets bulk of diploma course fees
Taylor Swift lands in Singapore ahead of first concert on March 2
MHA working with online platforms to remove content linked to criminal activities within 24 hours
Scammers contacted victims via social media in 13,725 cases in 2023 – up from 7,539 cases in 2022.
Large crowds expected at government-managed cemetery and columbaria on 13 peak days
Maid under probe for allegedly beating employer’s dog to death: SPCA
Footage of the incident shows the helper beating the dog’s head with a makeshift rod and hanging it on the balcony railing.
Singaporean man arrested for overstaying in Malaysia nearly 13 years
Hotel rates in Johor set to go up from March 1
These S’poreans aim to prove they can ‘de-age’ themselves to win more than $130 million
The goal of XPrize Healthspan is to catalyse innovative ways to help people extend their healthy years.