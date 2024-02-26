Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 26, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Philip Chan designated politically significant person under S’pore’s foreign interference law
The Registrar of Foreign and Political Disclosures had considered the businessman’s representations.
‘What’s happened to the human soul?’: Former president Halimah on Gaza situation
Condo resale prices dip 0.8% in January after 5 straight months of growth
Two months’ jail for instructor after pupil falls 4 storeys from flying fox, suffers fractures
S’pore firms, consumers may need to pay more if pact to freeze duties on digital services expires
S’pore factory output grows 1.1% in January but key electronics sector falls
Bright spots in the data include transport engineering, marine and offshore engineering, and precision engineering.
About 200 people evacuated after fire at Sengkang executive condo
The law needs more bite against people who abuse or abandon animals
They say a pet is a friend for life, but the rising number of abandoned pets suggests otherwise in Singapore, says the writer.
Marina Bay Sands to stage Taylor Swift Eras Tour light and water show, other fan events
Swifties can also head to the integrated resort for The Eras Tour Trail and retail pop-up.
From anime to culture: Cosplayers travel for dramatic shoots in Japan, China and more
Lower costs, cooler weather and expansive backdrops are among the reasons people travel for cultural shoots.