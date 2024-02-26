Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 26, 2024

Updated
Feb 26, 2024, 06:10 PM
Published
Feb 26, 2024, 06:08 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Philip Chan designated politically significant person under S’pore’s foreign interference law

The Registrar of Foreign and Political Disclosures had considered the businessman’s representations. 

READ MORE HERE

‘What’s happened to the human soul?’: Former president Halimah on Gaza situation

Madam Halimah called for the world to “stand on the side of humanity”.

READ MORE HERE

Condo resale prices dip 0.8% in January after 5 straight months of growth

Resale prices in prime segment and suburbs continued to rise.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Two months’ jail for instructor after pupil falls 4 storeys from flying fox, suffers fractures

As a result of the incident, the girl spent 15 days in hospital.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore firms, consumers may need to pay more if pact to freeze duties on digital services expires

The stakes are high for trade-dependent Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore factory output grows 1.1% in January but key electronics sector falls

Bright spots in the data include transport engineering, marine and offshore engineering, and precision engineering.

READ MORE HERE

About 200 people evacuated after fire at Sengkang executive condo

One person who had small cut on the head was taken to hospital as a precaution.

READ MORE HERE

The law needs more bite against people who abuse or abandon animals

They say a pet is a friend for life, but the rising number of abandoned pets suggests otherwise in Singapore, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Marina Bay Sands to stage Taylor Swift Eras Tour light and water show, other fan events

Swifties can also head to the integrated resort for The Eras Tour Trail and retail pop-up.

READ MORE HERE

From anime to culture: Cosplayers travel for dramatic shoots in Japan, China and more

Lower costs, cooler weather and expansive backdrops are among the reasons people travel for cultural shoots.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top