Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 25, 2024

$505 million in CPF Housing Grants given out to 10,400 households since Feb 2023: HDB
More than 11,000 households bought resale flats with the increased grant, up 31 per cent from 2022.
Spate of knife incidents sparks calls for security checks, controls over access to blades
Knife crime numbers have remained constant over the years, but some people may still feel unsafe.
Underground bus interchange in Bidadari to be completed by end-2024 after 5-year delay
HDB said there were “significant engineering challenges” in building the integrated development.
Minds launching financial planning modules for caregivers of people with special needs
Modules on insurance, schemes and grants, and health services and medical screening will be available.
Rats in Singapore: 2 can become 2 million in 2 years if there is no intervention
Older airliners converted to freight aircraft by ST Engineering in Seletar
The Singapore company has established itself as a key player in passenger-to-freighter conversion.
‘Emotionally devastating’: Lawyers on the mental toll of defending those facing the death penalty
Defence counsel who take on capital cases also face immense stress, as they carry the weight of potentially saving a client’s life.
Triple whammy: Nine-year-old boy in Singapore suffers Covid-19, myocarditis and stroke
Woman reunited with viral RM50 note given to her by late father
The man who found the note said that four others had contacted him claiming to be its owner.