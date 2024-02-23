Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 23, 2024

S’pore core inflation eases to 3.1% in Jan, but Feb data may pick up on CNY effect

The easing comes despite the rise in GST to 9 per cent in January from 8 per cent in December 2023.

Social service agencies to get more than $100m over three years to help attract, retain talent

Agencies will be able to apply for funding of up to $200,000 to improve their organisational capabilities.

Visitors, vendors unhappy about Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre's new registration system

A new visitor management system will be implemented on March 1.

S’porean influencers were advised on content about Gaza conflict: MHA

Fashion entrepreneur Camira Asrori was advised against encouraging Singaporeans to protest overseas.

askST: Can S’poreans join protests overseas?

Two fashion influencers had run-ins with the authorities on their content about the Gaza conflict.

Reopening of 7 neighbourhood police posts delayed following renovation disruptions

The delay stems from disruptions to works affecting key equipment providing automatic police services.

A-level results: S’pore students achieve record pass rate of 93.9%, highest since 2006

A total of 10,899 students sat the A level exams in 2023.

Netizens mock toilet cleaning course but agencies say training is required for cleaners

After SkillsFuture subsidies, most basic courses cost between $100 and $300.

Carousell fined $58k for data breaches, including one where data of 2.6m users were sold

Both data breaches took place in 2022.

S'pore’s leading dating app Tinder draws more socialisers than serious daters: YouGov survey

Tinder users surveyed by YouGov were less likely to be “serious daters” than users of other popular dating apps.

