Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 22, 2024

Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 06:09 PM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 06:04 PM

Fresh university grads get higher salaries, though fewer find full- or part-time work: Survey

Of 10,900 graduates surveyed, 89.6% found jobs within six months of graduating.

BTO flats in Tanjong Rhu, Holland Village to go on sale in June

The first development in Chencharu, a new HDB residential area in Yishun, will also be on offer.

Singaporean woman dies in go-kart accident during birthday trip in Batam

The woman’s hair was caught in one of the rear wheels of the go-kart, according to witnesses.

Budget measures to draw more investors to S’pore can be tweaked to cast net wider: Observers

Some analysts proposed more features to be added to the refundable investment credit scheme.

ST Explains: What’s the deal with re-employment support?

Mid-career Singaporeans aged 40 and above pursuing selected full-time courses can get a monthly training allowance from 2025.

‘Worst transportation experience’: Crawling traffic, long waits for rides frustrate S’pore Airshow visitors

Some trade visitors and delegates said that traffic arrangements were poorly organised.

UOB junior staff will get one-off extra month of bonus to cope with rising living costs

It will pay the bonus to about 6,000 employees across the group, of whom 600 are based in Singapore.

‘We can bring A-listers to Thailand’: PM Srettha plans concerts, visa-free travel to boost tourism

He said Thailand should aim to host events like Taylor Swift’s concert to stimulate the economy.

4½ years’ jail for mum who saw son sexually assault daughter but did not report case

She had known about him sexually abusing her daughter since the girl was five years old.

Trading finance for fashion: Rising S’pore designer Jocelyn Ng’s risks pay off

Making her debut at fashion weeks in 2023, the former fund analyst pursued her passion after a near-death experience.

