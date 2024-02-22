Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 22, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Fresh university grads get higher salaries, though fewer find full- or part-time work: Survey
BTO flats in Tanjong Rhu, Holland Village to go on sale in June
The first development in Chencharu, a new HDB residential area in Yishun, will also be on offer.
Singaporean woman dies in go-kart accident during birthday trip in Batam
The woman’s hair was caught in one of the rear wheels of the go-kart, according to witnesses.
Budget measures to draw more investors to S’pore can be tweaked to cast net wider: Observers
Some analysts proposed more features to be added to the refundable investment credit scheme.
ST Explains: What’s the deal with re-employment support?
Mid-career Singaporeans aged 40 and above pursuing selected full-time courses can get a monthly training allowance from 2025.
‘Worst transportation experience’: Crawling traffic, long waits for rides frustrate S’pore Airshow visitors
Some trade visitors and delegates said that traffic arrangements were poorly organised.
UOB junior staff will get one-off extra month of bonus to cope with rising living costs
It will pay the bonus to about 6,000 employees across the group, of whom 600 are based in Singapore.
‘We can bring A-listers to Thailand’: PM Srettha plans concerts, visa-free travel to boost tourism
He said Thailand should aim to host events like Taylor Swift’s concert to stimulate the economy.
4½ years’ jail for mum who saw son sexually assault daughter but did not report case
She had known about him sexually abusing her daughter since the girl was five years old.
Trading finance for fashion: Rising S’pore designer Jocelyn Ng’s risks pay off
Making her debut at fashion weeks in 2023, the former fund analyst pursued her passion after a near-death experience.