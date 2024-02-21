Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 21, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB launches 4,126 BTO flats, over 80% to have waits of less than 3½ years
S'pore to invest up to $100m to upgrade Nationwide Broadband Network to 10Gbps
The faster speeds are projected to arrive at more than half a million households, which are expected to sign up through telcos by 2028.
Fires involving active mobility devices rise again; total number of blazes up 8.6% in 2023: SCDF
The latest numbers reverse the trend in such fires, which had been dropping from 2019 to 2022.
COE prices fall across all categories except for commercial vehicles
COE price for smaller, less powerful cars ended at $76,801, while that for larger cars closed at $97,000.
4 drivers caught by LTA for providing illegal cross-border rides
The drivers do not have the required licence to ferry passengers between Singapore and Malaysia.
Singapore men and women’s teams knocked out of World Team Table Tennis C’ships
Ex-Sarawak chief minister Taib Mahmud dies at 87
He served as chief minister for over three decades, and had a 10-year tenure as state governor.
Nearly 8,000 S. Korean doctors walk out to protest against more seats at medical schools
South Korea’s health ministry has ordered trainee doctors to return to work, saying their resignation letters have not been accepted.
India’s export of lethal drones to Israel raises concerns over its position in Gaza war
Some say the export of drones is contrary to India’s calls for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
Former YuuZoo CEO charged over alleged overstating of its quarterly revenues
The company’s revenues made public in 2016 were allegedly overstated by millions of dollars.