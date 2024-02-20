Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 20, 2024

Updated
Feb 20, 2024, 06:22 PM
Published
Feb 20, 2024, 06:22 PM

Fatal road accidents up in 2023; Traffic Police to raise demerit points for some offences

Statistics show many motorists “have irresponsible driving behaviours”, said the Traffic Police.

Kinderland HQ failed to supervise employees; tenure for centres limited to 6 months: ECDA

ECDA said in a statement that it will be closely monitoring all other Kinderland centres.

About 29,000 nurses to get up to $100,000 in payouts over 20 years under new retention scheme

The Award for Nurses’ Grace, Excellence and Loyalty (Angel) scheme starts in September.

STB gave grant for Taylor Swift concerts, event likely to generate major benefits for S’pore economy: Govt

This comes after comments that S’pore offered subsidies in exchange for Swift agreeing not to perform elsewhere in the region.

3,066 victims lose over $45m in job scams between Oct 2023 and Jan 2024

Scammers targeted their victims through dating apps, messaging platforms or social media.

Condo, HDB rents dip in January; leasing volumes climb

It is the sixth consecutive month of decline in the private rental market.

Project Wolbachia expands to five more areas to reduce Aedes mosquito population, dengue risk

This expansion will see the initiative cover 130,000 more households in the first quarter of 2024.

187 new gardening plots open for application from Feb 21: NParks

Application, payment now done through AXS instead of online form, manual bank transfers.

4 years’ jail for married man who tried to kill lover by pouring acid on her, slashing her with parang

The offender slashed his girlfriend multiple times using a parang with a 23cm-long blade.

More having knee surgery in Singapore as older people want to get back on their feet

Demand up as Singapore ages and older people find sports and physical activity important to their quality of life.

