Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 2, 2024

Updated
Published
39 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Former Malaysian PM Najib’s jail term halved to 6 years in royal pardon

The fines imposed on him will also be reduced to RM50 million (S$14.2 million) from RM210 million, the board’s secretariat said.

READ MORE HERE

Foreign interference law invoked for the first time against naturalised S’porean businessman

Hong Kong-born Philip Chan Man Ping has been assessed to have shown susceptibility to be influenced by foreign actors, said MHA.

READ MORE HERE

Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal $20m revamp to include new automated check-in kiosks, immigration lanes

There will also be a new outdoor play area for families with young children to gather.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

After three challenging years, Sats is starting to soar again

CEO Kerry Mok believes Sats is now on a trajectory to achieve strong growth and deliver shareholder returns.

READ MORE HERE

DBS announces new merged business group following banking veteran’s retirement

DBS is merging its treasury markets, equity capital markets, brokerage and digital exchange.

READ MORE HERE

102 people investigated for suspected involvement in vice activities; youngest arrested 18 years old

The police carried out raids at 55 locations between Jan 4 and 18.

READ MORE HERE

Concert ticket scams: 1,500 people have lost $1.1 million in total over the past year

The most number of concert ticket scams involved tickets listed on Telegram in January 2024.

READ MORE HERE

MAS proposes cutting down on information customers need to provide when buying simple insurance policies

MAS wants to make it easier for consumers to buy simple and cost-effective insurance policies that meet their needs.

READ MORE HERE

From April, Govt to place more weight on safety in evaluation of construction tenders

For projects worth $50m or more, bonuses will be given out to reward workers who uphold safety.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore-born giant panda cub Le Le has a ‘beary’ good time playing with snow in China

The cub, who turns three years old in August, is expected to be quarantined for 30 days.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top