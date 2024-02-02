Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 2, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Former Malaysian PM Najib’s jail term halved to 6 years in royal pardon
The fines imposed on him will also be reduced to RM50 million (S$14.2 million) from RM210 million, the board’s secretariat said.
Foreign interference law invoked for the first time against naturalised S’porean businessman
Hong Kong-born Philip Chan Man Ping has been assessed to have shown susceptibility to be influenced by foreign actors, said MHA.
Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal $20m revamp to include new automated check-in kiosks, immigration lanes
There will also be a new outdoor play area for families with young children to gather.
After three challenging years, Sats is starting to soar again
CEO Kerry Mok believes Sats is now on a trajectory to achieve strong growth and deliver shareholder returns.
DBS announces new merged business group following banking veteran’s retirement
DBS is merging its treasury markets, equity capital markets, brokerage and digital exchange.
102 people investigated for suspected involvement in vice activities; youngest arrested 18 years old
Concert ticket scams: 1,500 people have lost $1.1 million in total over the past year
The most number of concert ticket scams involved tickets listed on Telegram in January 2024.
MAS proposes cutting down on information customers need to provide when buying simple insurance policies
MAS wants to make it easier for consumers to buy simple and cost-effective insurance policies that meet their needs.
From April, Govt to place more weight on safety in evaluation of construction tenders
For projects worth $50m or more, bonuses will be given out to reward workers who uphold safety.
S’pore-born giant panda cub Le Le has a ‘beary’ good time playing with snow in China
The cub, who turns three years old in August, is expected to be quarantined for 30 days.