Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 19, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Travellers to pay more for flights leaving S’pore from 2026 to support use of greener jet fuel
Economy class passengers could pay $3 to $16 more for a start, depending on flight distance.
New bids in to revive KL-Singapore high-speed rail, but govt funding remains missing link
Analysts say private companies would need state support for the HSR to be commercially viable.
Physical crime falls under 20,000 cases in 2023 but spikes seen in shop theft, voyeurism offences
Over 80 per cent of voyeurism cases on residential premises were committed by those known to victims.
2023 Presidential Election ballot papers, documents to be destroyed on March 2
BG Kelvin Fan to take over from MG Kelvin Khong as air force chief on March 22
This change is part of the continuing process of leadership renewal in the SAF, said Mindef.
Malaysian ringgit slides to within a whisker of its 1998 record low
Six police posts to close permanently from Feb 26; eight new ones to be built by 2025
NTU’s new College of Computing and Data Science to open enrolment from August
2 lawyers convicted of attempting to obstruct justice over contraband cigarette message
Prosecution said lawyers intended to alert syndicate to get rid of contraband cigarette evidence.
Japan’s southern islands: A S’porean couple’s 3-month backpacking journey
The duo worked in a ramen shop, hunted boar and took a cargo ship for transport while staying with locals.