Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 19, 2024

Updated
Feb 19, 2024, 06:03 PM
Published
Feb 19, 2024, 06:00 PM

Travellers to pay more for flights leaving S’pore from 2026 to support use of greener jet fuel

Economy class passengers could pay $3 to $16 more for a start, depending on flight distance.

New bids in to revive KL-Singapore high-speed rail, but govt funding remains missing link

Analysts say private companies would need state support for the HSR to be commercially viable.

Physical crime falls under 20,000 cases in 2023 but spikes seen in shop theft, voyeurism offences

Over 80 per cent of voyeurism cases on residential premises were committed by those known to victims.

2023 Presidential Election ballot papers, documents to be destroyed on March 2

This is to ensure the secrecy of the vote, said the Elections Department.

BG Kelvin Fan to take over from MG Kelvin Khong as air force chief on March 22

This change is part of the continuing process of leadership renewal in the SAF, said Mindef.

Malaysian ringgit slides to within a whisker of its 1998 record low

The Singdollar was trading at 3.555 ringgit at 10.06am.

Six police posts to close permanently from Feb 26; eight new ones to be built by 2025

More details on the new police posts will be shared in due course, said the police.

NTU’s new College of Computing and Data Science to open enrolment from August

More than 4,800 students are expected to be enrolled in the new college.

2 lawyers convicted of attempting to obstruct justice over contraband cigarette message

Prosecution said lawyers intended to alert syndicate to get rid of contraband cigarette evidence.

Japan’s southern islands: A S’porean couple’s 3-month backpacking journey

The duo worked in a ramen shop, hunted boar and took a cargo ship for transport while staying with locals.

