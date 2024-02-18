Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 18, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Scam victims in S’pore lost $651.8m in 2023, with record high of over 46,000 cases reported
Job scams were most common ruse in 2023, with victims losing at least $135.7 million.
Malware scams, unheard of previously, among top 10 scams in 2023 with over $34m lost
962 Punggol flats with wait of about 3 years to be offered in Feb BTO launch
RSAF to perform at Singapore Airshow with F-15SG fighter jet and Apache AH-64D helicopter
Economists applaud Spore’s 2024 Budget, but some concerned about sustainability of cash handouts
They discussed these issues at an event organised by the Economic Society of Singapore.
Conflict in Asia must be avoided at all costs: Ng Eng Hen
He said the prospect of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine being rewarded kept him up at night.
Prabowo’s experience as defence minister a boon for Singapore-Indonesia ties: Experts
The Defence Cooperation Agreement between Indonesia and Singapore was ratified in 2022 when he was defence minister.
SIM-UOL students upset at having to pay extra fees to take exams online at British Council venue
Exams in the last three years were online and home-based due to the Covid-19 pandemic.