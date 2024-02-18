Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 18, 2024

Updated
Feb 18, 2024, 06:31 PM
Published
Feb 18, 2024, 06:20 PM

Scam victims in S’pore lost $651.8m in 2023, with record high of over 46,000 cases reported

Job scams were most common ruse in 2023, with victims losing at least $135.7 million.

READ MORE HERE

Malware scams, unheard of previously, among top 10 scams in 2023 with over $34m lost

Over 43 per cent of malware scam victims in 2023 were aged 30 to 49.

READ MORE HERE

962 Punggol flats with wait of about 3 years to be offered in Feb BTO launch

Two BTO projects in Bedok, located near transport nodes, will also go on sale.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
RSAF to perform at Singapore Airshow with F-15SG fighter jet and Apache AH-64D helicopter

This year’s display blends a mix of experienced foolproof profiles and newer moves.

READ MORE HERE

Economists applaud Spore’s 2024 Budget, but some concerned about sustainability of cash handouts

They discussed these issues at an event organised by the Economic Society of Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Conflict in Asia must be avoided at all costs: Ng Eng Hen

He said the prospect of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine being rewarded kept him up at night.

READ MORE HERE

Prabowo’s experience as defence minister a boon for Singapore-Indonesia ties: Experts

The Defence Cooperation Agreement between Indonesia and Singapore was ratified in 2022 when he was defence minister.

READ MORE HERE

SIM-UOL students upset at having to pay extra fees to take exams online at British Council venue

Exams in the last three years were online and home-based due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Gen Zers do not want to just study overseas, but also work and live abroad

They head to top universities in places like the US, Britain and Australia.

READ MORE HERE

Revenge travel: How much is too much for a holiday?

Data shows that people are spending more on longer and more frequent holidays.

READ MORE HERE

