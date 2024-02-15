Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 15, 2024

Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 06:18 PM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 06:18 PM

Singapore keeps 2024 growth forecast at 1%-3% as economy slows to 1.1% expansion in 2023

The figure for 2023 was below the 1.2 per cent official estimate made in January.

Singapore key exports to rebound in 2024 after 13.1% fall in 2023 on weak global demand

EnterpriseSG upgraded its full-year 2024 forecast for non-oil domestic exports to 6 per cent growth.

Power, water disruptions, drone attacks to be staged across S’pore as part of Total Defence Exercise

Over 500 educational, community, commercial and government organisations are taking part in the exercises.

Is Prabowo a seat warmer for Jokowi’s son, or will he stamp his own mark as Indonesia’s president?

This was his third presidential bid after two unsuccessful runs against President Widodo in 2014 and 2019.

Budget 2024: DPM Wong to deliver Budget titled Building Our Shared Future Together on Feb 16

DPM Wong said the Budget would be the first instalment of plans set out in the Forward SG road map.

Budget 2024: Start-ups hope for support in digitalisation, upskilling and overseas expansion

This is in the light of global challenges and rapid technological advancements.

Singapore on a plate: Singapulah restaurant opens in London

The 100-seater in Soho serves laksa, bak chor mee, kueh lapis and much more.

Jail for stepfather who fatally abused 11-year-old girl in 2020, and mother who allowed her death

Roslinda Jamil is the first person to be convicted for allowing the death of a child in the same household, an offence introduced in 2020 to target those who fail to protect victims from abuse.

Sa Sa returns: Is it doing enough in crowded local beauty scene?

Ahead of more store openings in the coming months, here is what to buy on your next shopping trip.

Jewel Changi Airport invites Swifties to largest singalong on March 1

The Bejeweled sing-along at the Shiseido Forest Valley in Jewel is a free event.

