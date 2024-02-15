Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 15, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore keeps 2024 growth forecast at 1%-3% as economy slows to 1.1% expansion in 2023
Singapore key exports to rebound in 2024 after 13.1% fall in 2023 on weak global demand
EnterpriseSG upgraded its full-year 2024 forecast for non-oil domestic exports to 6 per cent growth.
Power, water disruptions, drone attacks to be staged across S’pore as part of Total Defence Exercise
Over 500 educational, community, commercial and government organisations are taking part in the exercises.
Is Prabowo a seat warmer for Jokowi’s son, or will he stamp his own mark as Indonesia’s president?
This was his third presidential bid after two unsuccessful runs against President Widodo in 2014 and 2019.
Budget 2024: DPM Wong to deliver Budget titled Building Our Shared Future Together on Feb 16
DPM Wong said the Budget would be the first instalment of plans set out in the Forward SG road map.
Budget 2024: Start-ups hope for support in digitalisation, upskilling and overseas expansion
Singapore on a plate: Singapulah restaurant opens in London
Jail for stepfather who fatally abused 11-year-old girl in 2020, and mother who allowed her death
Roslinda Jamil is the first person to be convicted for allowing the death of a child in the same household, an offence introduced in 2020 to target those who fail to protect victims from abuse.
Sa Sa returns: Is it doing enough in crowded local beauty scene?
Ahead of more store openings in the coming months, here is what to buy on your next shopping trip.