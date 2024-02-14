Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 14, 2024

Govt to refund $7.5m in GST wrongly collected by 6 agencies over 5 years

The refunds will be paid along with 5.5 per cent interest per year.

Prabowo on track to becoming Indonesia’s next president, with two-thirds of sample votes counted

Official results are not expected to differ significantly from quick count tallies.

Live coverage: Who will be Indonesia’s next president?

An official result by the election commission is expected within 35 days of the contest.

Worrying increase in young, female drug abusers arrested in 2023: CNB

Number of drug abusers arrested jumped 10 per cent in 2023 and cannabis abusers hit 10-year high.

Repeat drug abusers raise 2-year recidivism rate; highest number of inmates in rehab centres since 2008

There are 3,981 inmates in rehab centres as at Dec 31, 2023.

S’pore’s largest single-site rooftop solar panel system to be installed at Changi Airport by 2025

The solar PV systems will have a combined generation capacity of 43MWp.

Analysts expect Budget 2024 to focus on keeping S’pore economy globally competitive

As an export-driven economy, the issue of competitiveness boils down to Singapore’s ability to remain a choice investment venue.

Singapore is third-best country to build multi-generational wealth, says report

It is in third place behind the United States and Switzerland at number one.

Singaporean man fined $1,545 after viral road rage incident in Johor

Soh Kian Hui paid the fine after pleading guilty to the charge of committing mischief.

Gardens by the Bay urges cyclists to reduce speed after monitor lizard run over by road bike

The reptile was hit and pinned for a split second under the wheels of a road bike.

