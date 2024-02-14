Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 14, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Govt to refund $7.5m in GST wrongly collected by 6 agencies over 5 years
Prabowo on track to becoming Indonesia’s next president, with two-thirds of sample votes counted
Live coverage: Who will be Indonesia’s next president?
An official result by the election commission is expected within 35 days of the contest.
Worrying increase in young, female drug abusers arrested in 2023: CNB
Repeat drug abusers raise 2-year recidivism rate; highest number of inmates in rehab centres since 2008
S’pore’s largest single-site rooftop solar panel system to be installed at Changi Airport by 2025
Analysts expect Budget 2024 to focus on keeping S’pore economy globally competitive
As an export-driven economy, the issue of competitiveness boils down to Singapore’s ability to remain a choice investment venue.
Singapore is third-best country to build multi-generational wealth, says report
Singaporean man fined $1,545 after viral road rage incident in Johor
Soh Kian Hui paid the fine after pleading guilty to the charge of committing mischief.