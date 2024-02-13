Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 13, 2024

Updated
Feb 13, 2024, 06:03 PM
Published
Feb 13, 2024, 06:00 PM

All foreigners can use automated lanes at checkpoints from second half of 2024: ICA

More than 160 automated lanes were installed in 2023, with another 230 lanes to be set up in 2024.

Singapore’s first youth gaming survey: 17% feel bullied online, 14% engaged strangers beyond games

Parents generally had low awareness of their child’s gaming activities, the survey showed.

New online donation platform looks to bring the KampungSpirit back, with help from social workers

Since it was launched on Jan 24, KampungSpirit has raised about $4,515 in two weeks.

Marina Bay Sands reschedules Feb 17 dragon drone show

The three remaining shows are set to take place on Feb 15, 16 and 18, and will start at 9pm.

Jail for uncle, nephew over attempt to snatch $40,000 from man

Tate Lim was the mastermind, while his nephew Ivan Lim Teng Tze acted as a driver during the attempt.

Malaysian police arrest foreigner after Johor road rage incident involving Singapore-registered car

The suspect is currently under remand for three days until Feb 14, the police said.

Electric bicycle sparks blaze in Bedok HDB corridor

The occupants of the affected unit had evacuated the flat by the time rescuers arrived.

New NTU accounting programme to focus on sustainability, help students get qualifications faster

The programme also offers students a minimum 30-week internship at a training organisation accredited by Acra. 

Public warning system sirens to sound on Feb 15 for Total Defence Day

The sirens will go off at 6.20pm, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Does tongue scraping improve oral hygiene?

Dentists are divided over the traditional practice’s impact on oral health.

