Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 13, 2024

All foreigners can use automated lanes at checkpoints from second half of 2024: ICA
More than 160 automated lanes were installed in 2023, with another 230 lanes to be set up in 2024.
Singapore’s first youth gaming survey: 17% feel bullied online, 14% engaged strangers beyond games
Parents generally had low awareness of their child’s gaming activities, the survey showed.
New online donation platform looks to bring the KampungSpirit back, with help from social workers
Marina Bay Sands reschedules Feb 17 dragon drone show
The three remaining shows are set to take place on Feb 15, 16 and 18, and will start at 9pm.
Jail for uncle, nephew over attempt to snatch $40,000 from man
Tate Lim was the mastermind, while his nephew Ivan Lim Teng Tze acted as a driver during the attempt.
Malaysian police arrest foreigner after Johor road rage incident involving Singapore-registered car
Electric bicycle sparks blaze in Bedok HDB corridor
The occupants of the affected unit had evacuated the flat by the time rescuers arrived.
New NTU accounting programme to focus on sustainability, help students get qualifications faster
The programme also offers students a minimum 30-week internship at a training organisation accredited by Acra.