Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 12, 2024

$4.5 billion in housing grants given out from 2020 to 2023: HDB
HDB has built about 1.25 million flats, housing about 80 per cent of Singapore's resident population.
Million-dollar car sales fall in 2023 for second year in a row
Higher taxes and concerns over a money-laundering probe weighed on the market, dealers say.
Docu-film on Indonesian elections ‘slanderous’: Prabowo’s campaign team
The documentary features legal experts who allege that fraud has dominated the election process.
Xinjiang doubles down on telling its story, countering narratives and courting trade, tourism
The push comes as China increasingly faces criticism for its treatment of Uighur ethnic minority.
Finding love is tough and for people with disabilities, more barriers stand in the way
The search for love has not been easy for Ms Norliana Mohamed Ajam, 40, who was born with a rare eye condition.
S'pore lost nearly 40% of its biodiversity in past 200 years, not as much as was believed: Study
The latest study found that overall extinction rate was nearly half that of a previous estimate.
Green businesses will provide next wave of prosperity
Green investing is proving profitable, helping meet the world’s long-term energy needs, while also tackling the ills of climate change and environmental damage, writes David Fogarty.
Up to 90% of honey sold in Malaysia is artificial, says expert
Stingless bee honey, which has a uniquely sweet-sour taste, is reportedly adulterated with vinegar.
Johor police searching for owner of Singapore-registered car after road rage incident
Bookings to view northern lights in 2024 up as stronger, more frequent displays expected
Auroras are formed when charged particles from the sun interact with gases in the Earth's atmosphere.