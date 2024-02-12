Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 12, 2024

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

$4.5 billion in housing grants given out from 2020 to 2023: HDB

HDB has built about 1.25 million flats, housing about 80 per cent of Singapore's resident population.

Million-dollar car sales fall in 2023 for second year in a row

Higher taxes and concerns over a money-laundering probe weighed on the market, dealers say.

Docu-film on Indonesian elections ‘slanderous’: Prabowo’s campaign team

The documentary features legal experts who allege that fraud has dominated the election process.

Xinjiang doubles down on telling its story, countering narratives and courting trade, tourism

The push comes as China increasingly faces criticism for its treatment of Uighur ethnic minority.

Finding love is tough and for people with disabilities, more barriers stand in the way

The search for love has not been easy for Ms Norliana Mohamed Ajam, 40, who was born with a rare eye condition.

S'pore lost nearly 40% of its biodiversity in past 200 years, not as much as was believed: Study

The latest study found that overall extinction rate was nearly half that of a previous estimate.

Green businesses will provide next wave of prosperity

Green investing is proving profitable, helping meet the world’s long-term energy needs, while also tackling the ills of climate change and environmental damage, writes David Fogarty.

Up to 90% of honey sold in Malaysia is artificial, says expert

Stingless bee honey, which has a uniquely sweet-sour taste, is reportedly adulterated with vinegar.

Johor police searching for owner of Singapore-registered car after road rage incident

The suspect had smashed a rear window of another car with a golf club.

Bookings to view northern lights in 2024 up as stronger, more frequent displays expected

Auroras are formed when charged particles from the sun interact with gases in the Earth's atmosphere.

