Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 1, 2024

Tourism recovery to keep momentum in 2024, with tourist spend nearing pre-Covid numbers: STB
STB said it expects continued recovery of the tourism sector, driven by improved global flight connectivity and capacity.
‘No, Senator, I’m Singaporean’: TikTok CEO grilled by US lawmakers on Chinese links
Mr Chew Shou Zi faced a barrage of questions ranging from TikTok’s Chinese ownership to his own citizenship.
DPM Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget speech at 3.30pm on Feb 16
$488k in CPF money part of $13.3m lost to scammers posing as government officials in December
Scammers also posed as bank officers wanting to find out more about victims’ alleged transactions.
Fake currency syndicate that makes $10,000 notes busted by Singapore and Indonesia police
Lions turn to Japan again, Tsutomu Ogura to coach Singapore national football team
Keppel’s profit quadruples to historic high of $4.1 billion
The proposed final cash dividend of 19 cents per share brings total cash dividend to 34 cents per share for FY2023.
Value of prizes to be won at amusement centres and fun fairs capped at $100 from March 1
Apart from the $100 cap, two additional restrictions will also take effect on March 1.
Shopee Singapore fails in court bid to stop former senior exec from joining TikTok parent company
Mr Lim Teck Yong argued that the scope of his work at Shopee Brazil and TikTok Shop were different.
From cute to fearsome, all the ultra-huat fashion and beauty Year of the Dragon collections
Enter the extra-auspicious Year of the Dragon, with its bumper crop of dragon-inspired merchandise.