Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 1, 2024

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Tourism recovery to keep momentum in 2024, with tourist spend nearing pre-Covid numbers: STB

STB said it expects continued recovery of the tourism sector, driven by improved global flight connectivity and capacity.

READ MORE HERE

‘No, Senator, I’m Singaporean’: TikTok CEO grilled by US lawmakers on Chinese links

Mr Chew Shou Zi faced a barrage of questions ranging from TikTok’s Chinese ownership to his own citizenship.

READ MORE HERE

DPM Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget speech at 3.30pm on Feb 16

ST will provide live coverage of the Budget speech.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

$488k in CPF money part of $13.3m lost to scammers posing as government officials in December

Scammers also posed as bank officers wanting to find out more about victims’ alleged transactions.

READ MORE HERE

Fake currency syndicate that makes $10,000 notes busted by Singapore and Indonesia police

A total of 390 suspected counterfeit $10,000 banknotes were seized.

READ MORE HERE

Lions turn to Japan again, Tsutomu Ogura to coach Singapore national football team

He will also oversee the performances of the Under-22/23 team and its coach.

READ MORE HERE

Keppel’s profit quadruples to historic high of $4.1 billion

The proposed final cash dividend of 19 cents per share brings total cash dividend to 34 cents per share for FY2023.

READ MORE HERE

Value of prizes to be won at amusement centres and fun fairs capped at $100 from March 1

Apart from the $100 cap, two additional restrictions will also take effect on March 1.

READ MORE HERE

Shopee Singapore fails in court bid to stop former senior exec from joining TikTok parent company

Mr Lim Teck Yong argued that the scope of his work at Shopee Brazil and TikTok Shop were different. 

READ MORE HERE

From cute to fearsome, all the ultra-huat fashion and beauty Year of the Dragon collections

Enter the extra-auspicious Year of the Dragon, with its bumper crop of dragon-inspired merchandise.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top