Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 8, 2023

More hospitalisations as Singapore’s Covid-19 cases hit record high for 2023
askST: I tested positive for Covid-19 before my flight. Should I still board the plane?
Travellers who intend to fly with Covid-19 may face relentless high fever or vomiting during the flight.
Investigations into Cordlife Group expected to take about 6 more weeks: Ong Ye Kung
In the meantime, affected parents are advised to hold off their requests for transfers to other cord blood banks.
Chinese welcome visa-free travel to S’pore; searches for tour sites, tickets surge
On microblogging site Weibo, the topic of the mutual visa exemption was the second most searched-for topic at one point.
Singapore signs free trade deal with four-nation Latin American bloc to boost trade, investment
The agreement aims to facilitate greater trade flows through lowered tariffs and by establishing transparent investment conditions.
Man charged with being public nuisance after he allegedly tried to pull open MRT train doors
According to an eyewitness, one door briefly opened slightly before the other commuters stopped the passenger.
Socialite Kim Lim’s ex-husband, who was jailed in May, faces drink driving charge
Kho Bin Kai was earlier sentenced to jail in May for offences linked to illegal gambling activities.
Singapore’s Ho Ching and Jenny Lee on Forbes list of 100 powerful women
Dr Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, kept the top spot of the most powerful woman this year.
Woman charged with ill-treatment of child at pre-school; she allegedly hit 1-year-old multiple times
According to the prosecution, the woman is an infant care provider, and the child was under her care.
Convenience or obstruction? Debate on allowing PMAs in indoor spaces rages on
Four major mall operators – CapitaLand, Lendlease, Frasers Property and Link Reit – told The Straits Times that PMA users are allowed within their premises.