Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 8, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

More hospitalisations as Singapore’s Covid-19 cases hit record high for 2023

The number of people needing intensive care treatment has gone up.

READ MORE HERE

askST: I tested positive for Covid-19 before my flight. Should I still board the plane?

Travellers who intend to fly with Covid-19 may face relentless high fever or vomiting during the flight.

READ MORE HERE

Investigations into Cordlife Group expected to take about 6 more weeks: Ong Ye Kung

In the meantime, affected parents are advised to hold off their requests for transfers to other cord blood banks.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Chinese welcome visa-free travel to S’pore; searches for tour sites, tickets surge

On microblogging site Weibo, the topic of the mutual visa exemption was the second most searched-for topic at one point.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore signs free trade deal with four-nation Latin American bloc to boost trade, investment

The agreement aims to facilitate greater trade flows through lowered tariffs and by establishing transparent investment conditions.

READ MORE HERE

Man charged with being public nuisance after he allegedly tried to pull open MRT train doors

According to an eyewitness, one door briefly opened slightly before the other commuters stopped the passenger.

READ MORE HERE

Socialite Kim Lim’s ex-husband, who was jailed in May, faces drink driving charge

Kho Bin Kai was earlier sentenced to jail in May for offences linked to illegal gambling activities.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s Ho Ching and Jenny Lee on Forbes list of 100 powerful women

Dr Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, kept the top spot of the most powerful woman this year.

READ MORE HERE

Woman charged with ill-treatment of child at pre-school; she allegedly hit 1-year-old multiple times

According to the prosecution, the woman is an infant care provider, and the child was under her care.

READ MORE HERE

Convenience or obstruction? Debate on allowing PMAs in indoor spaces rages on

Four major mall operators – CapitaLand, Lendlease, Frasers Property and Link Reit – told The Straits Times that PMA users are allowed within their premises.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top