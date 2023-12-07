Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 7, 2023

30-day visa-free travel between Singapore, China to begin in early 2024

Currently, China passport holders have to apply for a visa to enter Singapore, while Singaporeans can go to China for up to 15 days visa-free.

HDB resale prices rise 0.4% in November, fewer units sold amid year-end lull

A five-room unit in Henderson Road, sold at $1.46 million, was the most expensive resale flat in November.

Singapore, US sign defence supply chain agreement

It enables both countries to better manage unexpected supply chain disruptions.

Crypto platform operator Cake Group’s co-founder files bid to wind up firm amid shareholder dispute

The company’s co-founder, shareholder and chief technology officer Chua U-Zyn had filed an application with the High Court on Dec 1.

Reducing land transport’s carbon footprint with improved MRT station designs and planting trees

The designs of MRT stations on the Jurong Region and Cross Island lines are being reviewed to use fewer materials.

In hospitals, it’s not just healthcare staff who get abused; it’s security guards too

At the end of October, two Certis officers became victims of an alleged attack in one hospital.

Maersk invests $670m to expand goods delivery network in S’pore, rest of South-east Asia

The investments come despite a cut in the group’s capital expenditure plans this year and next.

Parenting a teenager: Do you talk to your child about school life or their problems?

About half of Singapore students surveyed felt their parents do not take an interest in what they are learning in school.

‘It starts with trust’: Should firms do away with MCs?

Calls to abolish the need for a medical certificate or MC are often accompanied by concerns of abuse and absenteeism, says the writer.

United Colors of Benetton returns to Singapore

After a period of pandemic woes and being spooked by the sluggish local retail market, foreign brands are coming in droves.

