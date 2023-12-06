Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 6, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Third long-stay serviced apartments site in one-north as Govt raises supply of private homes
The confirmed list supply injection will bring the total pipeline supply of private housing including ECs to about 59,100 units, said MND.
COE premiums down for all categories except smaller cars and EVs
The COE premium for Category A, for smaller, less powerful cars and EVs, climbed to $88,020.
Power restored at Johor Causeway checkpoint after hours-long outage causes queues, congestion
Man charged with outrage of modesty for alleged sexual assault of 2-year-old girl
CPF interest rates for Special, MediSave and Retirement accounts to go up to 4.08% in Q1 2024
The Basic Healthcare Sum will be raised to $71,500 for CPF members under 65 years old.
DPM Lawrence Wong meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang, expects fruitful talks at top-level bilateral forum
NTU dropout who forged bachelor’s degree certificate, duped firms into hiring her gets jail
By using the fake certificate, Fonseka Wannerichega Hema Ranjini was hired by companies such as The Walt Disney Company, and Marshall Cavendish.
Israel rebuffs calls to halt Gaza war as its forces move south
“We will fight to the end, until a crushing victory,” says Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
WHO urges countries to tax sugar-sweetened drinks as a public health move
Singapore is among a minority of countries that do not tax sugar-sweetened beverages.
Singapore to inject $55m into co-productions and virtual productions
A new $30 million fund aims to encourage local media companies to work with overseas partners.