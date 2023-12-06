Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 6, 2023

Third long-stay serviced apartments site in one-north as Govt raises supply of private homes

The confirmed list supply injection will bring the total pipeline supply of private housing including ECs to about 59,100 units, said MND.

READ MORE HERE

COE premiums down for all categories except smaller cars and EVs

The COE premium for Category A, for smaller, less powerful cars and EVs, climbed to $88,020.

READ MORE HERE

Power restored at Johor Causeway checkpoint after hours-long outage causes queues, congestion

The outage had also affected the electronic gates facilities.

READ MORE HERE

Man charged with outrage of modesty for alleged sexual assault of 2-year-old girl

The prosecution said the man is believed to be involved in other similar cases.

READ MORE HERE

CPF interest rates for Special, MediSave and Retirement accounts to go up to 4.08% in Q1 2024

The Basic Healthcare Sum will be raised to $71,500 for CPF members under 65 years old.

READ MORE HERE

DPM Lawrence Wong meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang, expects fruitful talks at top-level bilateral forum

More than 20 bilateral agreements are expected to be inked on Dec 7.

READ MORE HERE

NTU dropout who forged bachelor’s degree certificate, duped firms into hiring her gets jail

By using the fake certificate, Fonseka Wannerichega Hema Ranjini was hired by companies such as The Walt Disney Company, and Marshall Cavendish.

READ MORE HERE

Israel rebuffs calls to halt Gaza war as its forces move south

“We will fight to the end, until a crushing victory,” says Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

READ MORE HERE

WHO urges countries to tax sugar-sweetened drinks as a public health move

Singapore is among a minority of countries that do not tax sugar-sweetened beverages.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to inject $55m into co-productions and virtual productions

A new $30 million fund aims to encourage local media companies to work with overseas partners.

READ MORE HERE

