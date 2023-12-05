Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 5, 2023

Singaporeans exempt from Malaysia digital arrival card that applies to foreigners from Jan 1

The exemption for Singaporeans applies at all entry points, not just at southern entry points in Johor.

READ MORE HERE

HDB launches over 6,000 BTO flats, raises subsidies for 2 prime location projects

About half the flats on offer will have a wait of four years or less.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore students rank top in maths, science and reading in OECD study

They kept up their performance in maths in Pisa 2022, improved a lot in science but declined slightly in reading.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesian rescuers race to find 10 missing after Mount Marapi eruption as death toll rises to 13

Rescue efforts have been hampered by further eruptions and bad weather.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore retail sales dip in October, breaking 8-month streak

Takings at the till fell by 0.1 per cent year on year, compared with a revised 0.8 per cent growth in September.

READ MORE HERE

DPM Lawrence Wong to co-chair top-level bilateral meeting during 4-day official visit to China

Mr Wong will also call on Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, and meet Singaporeans in the Chinese capital.

READ MORE HERE

Holiday blues: Why the festive period can be tough and how to cope

Feeling stressed or overwhelmed as the festive season beckons is a common phenomenon, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

Grouper may be off the menu for now in Malaysia as supply falls amid rains

The shortage is due to several factors, including the north-east monsoon.

READ MORE HERE

Is work after 65 a 9am-to-1pm gig?

Singapore employers can utilise older workers better by identifying roles they can take up, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Australian passenger on Scoot flight removed in Manila after slapping man

He was denied entry into Manila and sent back to Perth on Dec 2.

READ MORE HERE

