Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 5, 2023

Singaporeans exempt from Malaysia digital arrival card that applies to foreigners from Jan 1
The exemption for Singaporeans applies at all entry points, not just at southern entry points in Johor.
HDB launches over 6,000 BTO flats, raises subsidies for 2 prime location projects
Singapore students rank top in maths, science and reading in OECD study
They kept up their performance in maths in Pisa 2022, improved a lot in science but declined slightly in reading.
Indonesian rescuers race to find 10 missing after Mount Marapi eruption as death toll rises to 13
Singapore retail sales dip in October, breaking 8-month streak
Takings at the till fell by 0.1 per cent year on year, compared with a revised 0.8 per cent growth in September.
DPM Lawrence Wong to co-chair top-level bilateral meeting during 4-day official visit to China
Mr Wong will also call on Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, and meet Singaporeans in the Chinese capital.
Holiday blues: Why the festive period can be tough and how to cope
Feeling stressed or overwhelmed as the festive season beckons is a common phenomenon, say experts.
Grouper may be off the menu for now in Malaysia as supply falls amid rains
Is work after 65 a 9am-to-1pm gig?
Singapore employers can utilise older workers better by identifying roles they can take up, says the writer.