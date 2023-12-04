Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 4, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
11 hikers killed after Indonesia volcano erupts, dozen still missing
The bodies of the 11 hikers were found near the crater after the volcano rained ash on nearby villages, according to a local rescue official.
MOF invites feedback, suggestions on Budget 2024
Israel says fighting Hamas across Gaza, ships attacked in Red Sea
The Israeli military said its ground forces were confronting Hamas fighters across the Gaza Strip.
Man dies hours after completing world’s highest bungee jump in Macau
The man, a 56-year-old Japanese tourist, was taken to hospital for emergency treatment and was later pronounced dead.
Singapore a growing draw for wealthy Chinese seeking diversification: Industry players
Dubai is also a destination for diversification, although Hong Kong remains a home favourite for their funds.
Freedom and dignity: Millennial Chinese leave China for Thailand
With a relatively easy process for one-year study visas, a slower pace of living and cheap living costs, Chiang Mai has become a popular destination.
askST Jobs: Am I protected by Singapore’s labour laws as a remote worker?
Employees are unlikely to be successfully deprived of the protection of Singapore law.
Malaysian actor Danny Lee beaten up in Taiwan after he bumped into parked car
The Diam Diam Era (2020 and 2021) actor reportedly had his head hit against the ground and was punched in the face.
Singapore and Indonesia express interest to co-host football’s U-17, U-20 World Cup
Host countries will qualify automatically, so Singapore will get the opportunity to play.
A home cook’s tour of Kobe
A four-day itinerary organised around cooking workshops proves Kobe is a great foodie destination.