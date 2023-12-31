Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 31, 2023

Work harder to keep society united and strengthen shared identity, says PM Lee

He called on every Singaporean to come together to fulfil the nation’s aspirations and secure a bright future for Singapore.

Public transport ridership, traffic volumes edge closer to 2019 levels

Land Transport Authority statistics also indicate a sustained shift in work commuting patterns, say experts.

Some Tengah residents upset centralised cooling system not yet installed after getting keys to units

An additional four weeks are needed for installation after key collection, said SP Group.

NZ couple pay last respects to former amah, meet her family in S’pore after 40-year search

The couple also reunited with their amah's two daughters.

Where you can catch New Year’s Eve fireworks in the heartland to welcome 2024

There will be displays in at least seven locations, which are part of 28 community celebrations around Singapore.

Pre-school programme helps pupils be better prepared for primary school

The programme for K2 children helps them envision what they will experience in Primary 1.

Fewer seeds, less pesticide: Vietnam farmers work hard for greener rice

Rice cultivation can account for up to 33 per cent of South-east Asia’s methane emissions.

A moment like this: 14 Singaporean athletes share their favourite memory of 2023

The highs and lows. The sweat and tears. Athletes share the moments that marked the year.

A plea for civility in 2024

As the language around us grows increasingly ugly and violent, we need to counter it with kindness, humour, knowledge and empathy, says Rohit Brijnath.

2024 plans for celebrity parents: Spain trip for Evelyn Tan, Darren Lim’s 20th wedding anniversary

The celebrity parents also share their New Year resolutions, which include getting their four kids to stay fit together.

