Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 3, 2023

Updated
Published
32 min ago

Philippine military on high alert; Marcos blames university bombing on ‘foreign terrorists’

Mindanao State University said it was suspending classes until further notice.

Israel faces growing US calls for restraint amid renewed Gaza fighting

The warring sides showed no intention to move towards a renewal of their week-long truce.

Owner loses 5-room HDB flat after renting it out illegally

He could rent out his flat illegally as he had a real estate agent who was willing to lie to his tenant.

China woos foreign tourists with visa-free policy, but will they come back?

Industry players note that difficulties remain in persuading foreign tourists to return.

Soh Rui Yong wins his fourth national title at StanChart Singapore Marathon

His last victory was in 2019 and his last participation in a marathon was in Valencia in 2021.

Fire breaks out in Geylang East flat, owner said to be overseas

No injuries were reported and cause of fire is under investigation.

Futuristic fleet to join S’pore’s cable cars in 2024 as it turns 50

Singapore's cable cars will be completely revamped in 2024 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Singapore Cable Car. Manufactured in Switzerland, the “NexGen” cable cars will be distinctly different from the current ones.

The “NexGen” cable cars will be different from current ones in Singapore or anywhere in the world.

Forget the crying room, here’s a meeting massage: Are we taking workers’ well-being too far?

More empathetic management is welcome, but some activities belong outside the office, writes associate foreign editor Lim Ai Leen.

Singaporean chef Justin Quek’s JustIN Flavours of Asia opens in Seoul

The eatery, which used to be at Marina Bay Sands but closed earlier this year, has re-opened in the Myeongdong shopping area.

‘Don’t adopt a dog to fill a temporary need,’ says fashion guru, dog lover and author Daniel Boey

His new book tells the stories of people who adopt unwanted dogs.

