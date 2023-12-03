Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 3, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Philippine military on high alert; Marcos blames university bombing on ‘foreign terrorists’
Israel faces growing US calls for restraint amid renewed Gaza fighting
The warring sides showed no intention to move towards a renewal of their week-long truce.
Owner loses 5-room HDB flat after renting it out illegally
He could rent out his flat illegally as he had a real estate agent who was willing to lie to his tenant.
China woos foreign tourists with visa-free policy, but will they come back?
Industry players note that difficulties remain in persuading foreign tourists to return.
Soh Rui Yong wins his fourth national title at StanChart Singapore Marathon
His last victory was in 2019 and his last participation in a marathon was in Valencia in 2021.
Fire breaks out in Geylang East flat, owner said to be overseas
Futuristic fleet to join S’pore’s cable cars in 2024 as it turns 50
The “NexGen” cable cars will be different from current ones in Singapore or anywhere in the world.
Forget the crying room, here’s a meeting massage: Are we taking workers’ well-being too far?
More empathetic management is welcome, but some activities belong outside the office, writes associate foreign editor Lim Ai Leen.
Singaporean chef Justin Quek’s JustIN Flavours of Asia opens in Seoul
The eatery, which used to be at Marina Bay Sands but closed earlier this year, has re-opened in the Myeongdong shopping area.